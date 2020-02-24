Burlington could use impact fee for new parkland

BURLINGTON — With anticipated population growth on the horizon, officials in Burlington are in the early stages of exploring ways of funding and mapping out future parks in different areas of the city.
Administrative Intern Nick Faust presented the City Council with an analysis of Burlington’s park facility needs at a council meeting on Wednesday.
At its core, Faust’s review of the city’s current and future needs revealed Burlington would be deficient of 17.69 acres of park space if no action were taken. The figure is based on standards set by the National Recreation and Park Association.
The deficit — based on a projection that Burlington’s population would increase from an estimated 11,000 residents today to 11,570 people in 2030 — could require changes to the methodology city officials have used to fund new parks in the past nearly four decades.
Since 1982, Burlington has charged developers a public site fee to fortify parks and recreational needs. But there’s an additional lever — a provision under state statutes that gives municipalities the ability charge a park impact fee — that could be used in Burlington.
“Mindful of the time elapsed since that fee was last adjusted, as well as the potential for new development opportunities and the drafting of the city’s updated comprehensive outdoor recreation plan, examining the rate at which the city charges a park impact fee of this type is warranted,” Faust said.
In his analysis, Faust said a number of communities across the state with characteristics similar to Burlington are presently charging developers a park impact fee. Several nearby municipalities in southeastern Wisconsin also are assessing such a fee.
While no official action was taken last week, council members were amenable to continue the conversation and further explore the opportunity.
“I think it’s something we need to look at,” 2nd District Alderman Bob Grandi said. “I think something needs to be done, and I think this is a good analysis.”
Revolving loan fund discussed
The City Council on Wednesday also approved a policy and procedures manual related to the city’s revolving loan fund with the Racine County Economic Development Corporation. Adoption came on the heels of a robust discussion of the document early this month.
An initial proposal in the 2020 revolving loan fund — prohibiting nonprofits from applying — has been stricken from the manual. Ineligible applicants, as stated in the document, include such entities as lending institutions, gambling operations and a broad category described as “other businesses not serving the interests of the City of Burlington.”
A provision requiring the creation of at least one job for grant eligibility also was added into the document.
Fourth District Alderman Thomas Preusker unsuccessfully attempted to table the program and all future grant and loan requests until a more thorough discussion about criteria took place. No one seconded his motion to table the matter.
“I think you have to at least pay into the system to get some kind of benefit out of it,” Preusker said.
Census update
The council Wednesday also heard a report from M.T. Boyle, senior manager of special projects with Racine County, on 2020 Census efforts. In her conversation with the council, Boyle discussed some of the changes since the last Census, including greater use of technology.
“The biggest message I want to send is that it’s safe,” Boyle said. “It’s simple, it’s quick and it’s safe.”
EMT training
The council Wednesday also approved the continuation of the BHS1 program under the auspices of the Burlington Fire Department and Burlington High School.
The program, established in 2012 between the high school and the now defunct Burlington Rescue Squad, allows high school students to receive their emergency medical technician training and then, after obtaining their licenses, to run on ambulance calls.
After the volunteer Burlington Rescue Squad ceased operations at the end of last year, the Fire Department assumed emergency medical services for the city and Town of Burlington.
Fire Chief Alan Babe says the BHS1 program has been successful not only as a career-training program for students, but also as a way to recruit volunteers.