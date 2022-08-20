Burlington could tap into federal funding and expertise for Echo Lake — with one big catch

BURLINGTON — City officials have approached the federal government about assistance with Echo Lake that could include funding and project management — but only if the city is ready to say goodbye to the lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers might even have enough money to cover the entire cost of the project, which would relieve the city and its taxpayers of likely millions of dollars in spending.

However, the federal objective of "ecosystem restoration" does not include repairing a dam on the White River so that the manmade Echo Lake can be salvaged for aesthetic and recreational purposes, as many in the community are hoping.

Frank Veraldi, ecosystem regional technical specialist for the federal agency, said the government would only help save Echo Lake if the dam was needed for flood control. Instead, federal officials view the dam as "defunct," Veraldi said, so federal funding would only be available to remove the dam.

"It's for getting rid of things we don't need," he said.

Burlington city officials have submitted an application for Army Corps of Engineers assistance in case the Burlington City Council decides to take down the dam and allow Echo Lake to empty into a restored White River, which is what the feds consider "ecosystem restoration."

City Administrator Carina Walters made clear in her July 15 application that the City Council might ultimately choose instead to repair the dam and save the lake, in which case the federal funding and assistance would go away. Referring to a "possible partnership," Walters wrote of the federal funding opportunity. "This solidified financial assistance could aid the community and council in making a final determination."

The Army Corps of Engineers is a division within the U.S. Army that provides engineering expertise on both military and civilian public works projects. The agency is concurrently working with Racine County on a possible dam removal project in Racine.

Burlington Public Works Director Peter Riggs said that if aldermen choose to remove the Echo Lake Dam, he would recommend pursuing a partnership with the federal agency for funding and assistance.

An Echo Lake project would be managed out of the agency's regional office in Chicago, rather than Washington, D.C.

Similar project The Army Corps of Engineers helped the City of Elkhart, Indiana, to remove a dam and restore a river in 2020. Federal funding covered two-thirds of the project's $2.1 million price tag. Daragh Deegan, a biologist for the City of Elkhart, said city staffers were slightly uncertain about the project, and they were glad to have the Army Corps of Engineers take over. Deegan said the project was successful, and the restored river after dam removal is more attractive and more healthy. "We weren't sure how it would turn out," he said. "Having the Army Corps gave us an added level of comfort."

In a recent presentation to the city council, Veraldi said funding for Burlington likely would become available in a federal budget year that begins in October 2023. But he also said there could be a chance to access funding sooner.

"There's always unused funds floating around," he told the council via Zoom on Aug. 2. "We've had a good track record of picking those up to start projects. So, who knows?"

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has told city officials that the Echo Lake Dam no longer meets safety standards and that it must be either rebuilt or removed. Water quality in the lake also has deteriorated badly because of years of pollution and neglect.

City consultants have projected that repairing the dam and dredging the 70-acre impoundment would cost about $5 million. By comparison, taking down the dam and draining the lake would cost about $1.5 million.

Borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

That doesn't include the potential millions more in costs the city is considering in new amenities that could be added.

Officials have discussed other optional features, such as boardwalks and bridges, which would cost more.

Voters in November will face an advisory referendum asking them to choose between two hypotheticals — a dam repair project costing $8.1 million and a dam removal project costing $7.7 million. Both proposals include optional features that have been discussed but not decided.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved a $1 million grant for either type of project.

Veraldi told city officials that federal assistance could cover more than half of the project costs on dam removal, including such recreational components as hiking trails, fishing platforms and kayak launches. With more funding now available through the Biden administration's historic infrastructure program, Veraldi said, the federal government might be able to pay for the entire dam removal effort.

"That's a possibility," he said.

The Biden infrastructure program includes $115 million in new funding for dam removals nationwide.

If the city forms a partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers, Echo Lake would become essentially a federal project. Federal officials and contractors would complete feasibility studies, design work, implementation, site monitoring and recreational add-ons.

The process could take three to five years, which means state regulators would be asked for an extension of a 2025 deadline for Burlington to resolve its outdated dam.

"For three to five years, we would kind of own it," Veraldi said.

An advocate for draining Echo Lake and restoring the White River said the possibility of federal funding and project management should make the city's decision easy on the future of Echo Lake.

Mike Weidert, founder of a Facebook group called White River Renewal, said Burlington residents must understand that the federal government is talking about substantially completing the project with minimal effort or funding from the city.

"The city would stand remiss in their responsibility, if they didn't ensure a complete understanding of this enticing offer," Weidert said. "This offer is as good as it gets."

Yvette Moeller, leader of another Facebook group pushing to save Echo Lake, could not be reached for comment.

The Army Corps of Engineers is currently working with Racine County on a project involving Horlick Dam, a manmade dam on the Root River in Racine that faces similar state regulatory pressures. The project is undergoing a feasibility study, with the federal government paying most of the $200,000 cost of the study.

After the study is done, Racine County will decide whether to remove the Horlick Dam or to pursue a different project.

Julie Anderson, the county's public works director, said working with the federal government has allowed Racine County to access "an entire professional team" for help sorting through possibilities for the Root River.

"They have been great to work with," Anderson said.