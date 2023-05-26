Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BURLINGTON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has proposed including another $1 million to support work at Echo Lake in the state’s biennial budget.

Last year, the Department of Natural Resources approved $1 million for the project through the state’s Municipal Dam Grant program.

Burlington city officials plan to spend $9 million to preserve Echo Lake as a recreational resource by rebuilding a dam on the White River and dredging a manmade pond.

“With these funds, we can make progress to preserve and protect a beloved part of our community,” said Vos, whose district includes Burlington. “This was the way that I could be helpful.”

However, the proposal is running into opposition from other lawmakers.

The Joint Finance Committee last week endorsed the proposal, but the vote was strictly along party lines, with all four Democrats opposed.

The measure was added to a larger funding package for the DNR that Democrats opposed because of an unrelated disagreement about pollution control.

Democrats said their opposition was not directed at Echo Lake, and they blamed Vos and his fellow Republicans for injecting the project into the state budget debate.

State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said Echo Lake is one of several projects that GOP committee members pushed through for their districts.

“These projects never got a public hearing, so we don’t know if they were worthy of state funding,” Roys said. “But it’s disappointing that Republicans in the legislature put their own pet projects before the needs of our kids.”

Gov. Tony Evers in February presented a $103 billion proposal to fund state government for the next two years, but his plan was rejected by Republican legislators who are crafting their own vision for state government in 2023-2025.

The process could continue for months, and the governor’s office said no decisions have been made about whether to approve or veto any of the GOP’s proposals.

The DNR ordered Burlington to expand and upgrade the Echo Lake dam, or remove the city-owned structure and drain the lake as a safety measure.

Without the dam, a restored White River would resume flowing through the area in place of the pond.

Burlington Park Board members have recommended draining the lake and bringing back the river.

However, in a citywide referendum last November, 60% of voters favored rebuilding the lake.

Vos’ father, Tom Vos, serves on the Burlington City Council that then agreed to save Echo Lake.

City officials have said the approved plan would cost the average Burlington homeowner $140 a year in higher property taxes for the next 20 years. Removing the lake and restoring the river could be accomplished for about $1.5 million.

The city is hoping to find additional sources of funding to minimize the impact on property taxes.

