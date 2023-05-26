The concrete dam at Echo Lake in Burlington no longer meets state safety standards. Burlington city officials have elected to invest about $9 million to rebuild the dam and make other improvements rather than drain the lake.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republican legislative leaders are crafting their own state budget proposal, which includes $1 million in state funding for Burlington's Echo Lake project.
A rendering shows the city-owned dam on the White River that creates Echo Lake, which city officials are hoping to preserve by rebuilding the dam and dredging the polluted lake.
The Joint Finance Committee last week endorsed the proposal, but the vote was strictly along party lines, with all four Democrats opposed.
The measure was added to a larger funding package for the DNR that Democrats opposed because of an unrelated disagreement about pollution control.
Democrats said their opposition was not directed at Echo Lake, and they blamed Vos and his fellow Republicans for injecting the project into the state budget debate.
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said Echo Lake is one of several projects that GOP committee members pushed through for their districts.
“These projects never got a public hearing, so we don’t know if they were worthy of state funding,” Roys said. “But it’s disappointing that Republicans in the legislature put their own pet projects before the needs of our kids.”
Gov. Tony Evers in February presented a $103 billion proposal to fund state government for the next two years, but his plan was rejected by Republican legislators who are crafting their own vision for state government in 2023-2025.
The process could continue for months, and the governor’s office said no decisions have been made about whether to approve or veto any of the GOP’s proposals.
The DNR ordered Burlington to expand and upgrade the Echo Lake dam, or remove the city-owned structure and drain the lake as a safety measure.
Vos’ father, Tom Vos, serves on the Burlington City Council that then agreed to save Echo Lake.
City officials have said the approved plan would cost the average Burlington homeowner $140 a year in higher property taxes for the next 20 years. Removing the lake and restoring the river could be accomplished for about $1.5 million.
The city is hoping to find additional sources of funding to minimize the impact on property taxes.
