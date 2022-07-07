Burlington: Cost to preserve Echo Lake and add many new amenities could exceed $10 million

BURLINGTON — With new cost projections for Echo Lake topping $10 million, double the previous estimate, Burlington aldermen are debating how big of a price tag they should present to voters in a referendum likely to be voted on in November.

Burlington City Council members on Tuesday voiced strong support for holding a citywide referendum to gauge whether residents want to preserve the manmade lake or remove it.

Council members differ, however, on whether to ask voters only about the lake’s future, or whether to hold a referendum on a more extensive redevelopment project loaded with optional features that would drive up the cost.

A new report presented by city consultants Tuesday shows that the projected expense of the underlying issue remains largely unchanged: $1.5 million to drain the lake and restore the White River, or $5 million to rebuild an aging dam and save the lake.

The consultants say the project could surpass $10 million if the city chooses additional amenities from a lengthy wish list for either dam removal or dam repair. The possibilities include such options as a decorative fountain in the middle of the lake or a frisbee golf course alongside the restored river.

While some aldermen want to control costs and simplify the choice for voters in November, others are expressing a willingness to consider an approach that would make the preservation of Echo Lake a much bigger endeavor.

“I want it all,” Alderman Corina Kretschmer told her colleagues Tuesday during lengthy deliberations on the many options presented, indicating she’s supportive of checking off many of the boxes on the wish list of possible amenities.

Alderman Tom Preusker, however, said he has misgivings about rising costs, adding that he would rather drop some of the suggested amenities to avoid what he called “project scope creep.”

“All of it adds up really fast,” Preusker said. “Where does the money come from?”

City staffers said a $10 million undertaking could cost the average Burlington homeowner $149 a year in higher property taxes, or a total of $2,980 over 20 years. That compares with $68 a year or a total of $1,368 for a $5 million project, and $20 a year or a total of $409 for a $1.5 million project to simply remove Echo Lake.

The City Council is scheduled to continue its discussions July 19 and could then decide what sort of referendum will be presented to voters in November.

Aldermen and city staff met behind closed doors for about 45 minutes Tuesday on Echo Lake, citing an open meetings exemption for likely litigation involving the city. Although officials would not elaborate on the expected legal action, the agenda for the closed-door meeting cited “legal implications and strategies relating to Echo Lake dam modification and removal options.”

History and requirements

Created in the 1800s when a dam was erected on the White River to power a nearby mill, Echo Lake has since become a popular spot for outdoor recreation. But water quality has deteriorated in recent years.

The city-owned dam no longer meets state safety standards.

By 2025, the city must either rebuild and expand the dam, or remove the dam and allow the lake to drain, leaving a restored White River to resume flowing naturally through the 70-acre site.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved a $1 million grant to help pay for the project. More state or federal funding could become available later, depending on the sort of project Burlington ultimately chooses.

November

Aldermen plan to render a final decision on saving or removing Echo Lake after voters cast their ballots in a likely referendum.

The City Council must decide not only whether to go forward with a November referendum, but also whether to make it binding or advisory. Binding means the city must abide by the voters’ wishes; advisory means the city can choose not to comply with voters’ wishes.

City staff is recommending an advisory referendum, to give aldermen flexibility in their future decisions regarding Echo Lake.

Among the options outlined by consultants at Ayres Associates Inc. after meetings with a city-appointed steering committee are:

Parking lot expansion by the lake costing $750,000.

Hiking trail improvements, $213,500.

Trail lighting, $367,000.

Wooden boardwalk, $258,000.

Musical performance area, $225,000.

Observation deck, $225,000.

Decorative lake fountain, $50,000.

If the city decides to remove Echo Lake, the consultants have also outlined options that include redirecting the White River in a large S-shaped curve for an additional $1.9 million and building three bridges over the river for $1.4 million.

Alderman Shad Branen, who favors removing the lake, said restoring the White River would not require a significant investment in new manmade amenities. Just removing the dam and draining the lake, Branen said, will allow the area to restore itself to a natural state.

“It is meant to be a taste of nature,” he said.

Ayres Associates has calculated that the restored river would be 50-100 feet wide and 1½-2½ feet deep on average.

The Burlington Park Board has endorsed removing Echo Lake, while Mayor Jeannie Hefty and others have advocated saving the lake.

Aldermen are trying to craft two choices to present to voters in a referendum — one for preserving the lake and one for removing it. Whether other optional features should be included remains up in the air.

“We can do whatever we want with questions,” Alderman Jon Schultz said.

Alderman Tom Vos said he prefers to keep it simple and just ask voters what they want to do with Echo Lake.

To include more options, Vos said, “It’s going to totally confuse people to the point that they won’t know what they’re voting for.”