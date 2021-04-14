Burlington coalition wants to be at the table when school district drafts plan for battling racism

BURLINGTON — A citizens group battling racism in the Burlington Area School District wants to be involved in helping school officials draft a plan for addressing the problem.
The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism has requested that school district administrators allow the coalition into the process of creating the anti-racism strategy state regulators have ordered the district to put in place.
“We stand ready to aid in this work,” the coalition wrote in a letter to school board members.
No answer from BASD yet
School Board President Rosanne Hahn and other board members could not be reached for comment. School Superintendent Stephen Plank also could not be reached for comment about how he intends to draft the anti-racism plan, which is due in less than four weeks to the state Department of Public Instruction.
Julie Thomas, spokeswoman for the school district, said board members will schedule a meeting to consider BCDR’s request to be involved in the process.
“It would be our assumption that our board will want to discuss not only how BCDR might be involved in future work, but also how other constituents and stakeholders may be as well,” Thomas said.
Officials are “working on a process” for drafting the plan, she said, adding that the district is awaiting more input from the state, including “the level of detail they expect from us.”
State officials have said the report should include how the school district will:
- Prevent future instances of racism;
- Address the current hostile environment;
- Review past reporting procedures and enact new guidelines for reporting discrimination; and
- Revise other policies and procedures related to the situation.
Elisabeth Lambert, an attorney who is working with the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said it is appropriate for the coalition to be involved in the process.
Lambert said the U.S. Department of Education encourages schools to seek community input whenever putting together plans for addressing harassment or hate crimes.
Burlington school officials should give full consideration to the citizens group’s ideas when compiling their anti-racism plan, said Lambert, who is with the American Civil Liberties Union.
“It’s going to need to be a meaningful and substantive give and take,” she said.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, coalition officials said they had not received a response from the school district.
The Department of Public Instruction’s report, delivered Friday, gave school officials 30 days to present a plan for addressing what the state called a “racially hostile environment” in the Burlington school system.
State officials reported that school administrators had failed to properly investigate such complaints, had failed to discipline students equitably, and had failed to deal with underlying issues that contributed to hostilities toward non-white students.
The state’s 33-page report detailed 19 incidents of racial harassment and bullying in the schools between 2016 and 2020, including instances when students used racial slurs. “Certain individual allegations were addressed,” the report stated, “but there was no formal investigation into the global environment of racial harassment.”
Plank and school board members have vowed to comply with the state’s order, expressing regret over the critical report on Burlington schools.
The report was based on state investigation of a complaint filed by Darnisha Garbade, a Burlington school parent who also is president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
In its letter to the school district, the coalition wrote that the process of developing a response to the state would be enhanced by the group’s “proven history” of pursuing equity and justice in the schools.
“Inviting BCDR back to the table in a way that truly allows us to lead with you as equal partners doing the work,” the group’s letter stated, “will send an important message of solidarity and uniformity to both the school district and community.”