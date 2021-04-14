Burlington coalition wants to be at the table when school district drafts plan for battling racism

“It would be our assumption that our board will want to discuss not only how BCDR might be involved in future work, but also how other constituents and stakeholders may be as well,” Thomas said.

Officials are “working on a process” for drafting the plan, she said, adding that the district is awaiting more input from the state, including “the level of detail they expect from us.”

State officials have said the report should include how the school district will:

Prevent future instances of racism;

Address the current hostile environment;

Review past reporting procedures and enact new guidelines for reporting discrimination; and

Revise other policies and procedures related to the situation.

Elisabeth Lambert, an attorney who is working with the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said it is appropriate for the coalition to be involved in the process.