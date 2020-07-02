Burlington coalition protests Burlington Area School District, stress need for diverse staff

“The goal of (the district’s) collaborative hiring process is to identify the very best candidates for the position and make a recommendation to hire to the School Board,” the statement read. “We continue to be committed to equitable hiring practices and hiring a diverse workforce.”

The coalition has made several efforts to enact change in the Burlington schools, including the proposal of an anti-racism policy to the district back in April, even before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. While the coalition had been invited back to discuss the policy, a planned meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 and has not been rescheduled.

The school district’s policies are currently under review, according to Plank. Garbade said she is disappointed that the district has not been working more with the coalition on district policy.