Burlington coalition protests Burlington Area School District, stress need for diverse staff

BURLINGTON — As race discussions and protests continue throughout the nation, they also are continuing in Burlington, with some alleging that the local school district is not doing enough to address racism or diversify staff.
The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR) held a Black education matters protest Thursday outside City Hall after a Black assistant principal candidate for Burlington High School was passed over in favor of a White candidate.
While the protest had just 11 participants, the group chanted and marched persistently.
“The district has shown us that White education matters, but they have not shown us that Black education matters,” said Darnisha Garbade, who is the president of the coalition which is dedicated to pursuing racial justice and equality in the community and schools.
Recent hiring
In a statement released before the protest, Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank explained the search for a new assistant principal received 69 applications, with the interviews occurring in April. There were 16 candidates interviewed in the first round by four BHS staff and administrators. Five applicants participated in the final round of interviews with 14 staff on the final interview team. The School Board approved the recommended candidate on May 14 during its monthly board meeting.
“The goal of (the district’s) collaborative hiring process is to identify the very best candidates for the position and make a recommendation to hire to the School Board,” the statement read. “We continue to be committed to equitable hiring practices and hiring a diverse workforce.”
The coalition has made several efforts to enact change in the Burlington schools, including the proposal of an anti-racism policy to the district back in April, even before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. While the coalition had been invited back to discuss the policy, a planned meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 and has not been rescheduled.
The school district’s policies are currently under review, according to Plank. Garbade said she is disappointed that the district has not been working more with the coalition on district policy.
“How could a predominately White district decide what it looks like to be equitable for Black and Brown children when they don’t have ... people of color helping them to make the decisions?” Garbade said. “Furthermore, to think that we are already dealing with so much racism in our schools ... and for them to think that they are now going to be able to just start being equitable on their own without hearing and elevating the voices of color, that’s an oxymoron — you can’t have equity without people of color.”
Suspensions and diversity
Garbade had previously pointed to the disparity in how White students and students of color have been disciplined. Plank noted that the disparity was not as large as the data Garbade had been referencing, with the Black student rate of suspension being 4.45 times greater than their White counterparts in the 2018-2019 school year, according to WiseDash data. Plank’s statement contended that “this is an area where we can explore a more restorative approach to student discipline.”
According to state data, in 2018-19, out of 43 Black students, there were four suspensions, a rate of 9.3%. Out of 2,523 White students, there were 54 suspensions, a rate of 2.1%.
“We recognize that this is an area where we can explore a more restorative approach to student discipline,” the statement from the superintendent read.
In response to allegations of racism in Burlington schools, including Black students being called racial slurs, the statement from Plank said there was no evidence of the allegations having merit, but recognized “microaggressions” may be at play.
“I would say that’s a blatant lie,” Garbade said. “Black students are being called N-words.”
Plank’s statement also cited a UW-Milwaukee study, “Race, Relational Trust, and Teacher Retention in Wisconsin Schools,” which reveals that across Wisconsin schools just 2% of teachers are African American. Outside of Milwaukee, the study shows .6% of teachers are African American. In his statement, Plank said that “as a state and as a profession, we have significant work to do to attract and retain educators that bring diverse experiences.”
Making the issue a state or regional issue, Garbade said, is something she has seen Plank do before.
“What Plank does is he tends to deflect a lot,” Garbade said. “So when you talk about Burlington, he tries to go beyond Burlington and make it a bigger issue because then, Burlington doesn’t have to assume the responsibility for what’s happening in Burlington.”
