Burlington closes all city buildings to fight COVID spread

BURLINGTON — City Hall and other City of Burlington buildings are closing to the public, effective Monday, Nov. 23, to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials announced Thursday they are taking steps to protect the public and city employees, after customers infected with COVID-19 went inside city government buildings in recent weeks.

Thursday’s announcement came around the same time that 83 new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported statewide, in addition to 6,635 new cases on a daily testing positive rate of 34.5%. On Tuesday, a record 92 coronavirus deaths were reported statewide; Thursday’s total of 83 would have been a record if it weren’t for Tuesday’s total. On Wednesday, 52 deaths were reported due to COVID in Wisconsin, a total still far above the daily average over the past six months.

Reasoning

Without disclosing specific details, officials said some of those infected patrons knowingly visited city offices while carrying the virus.

In addition to City Hall, the public closure affects the fire department, public works department and the wastewater treatment plant. Officials said the police and fire departments would continue full operations, with additional measures to safeguard against the coronavirus.