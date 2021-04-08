Burlington city leaders approve new festival to replace ChocolateFest

BURLINGTON — Burlington aldermen are throwing their support behind a new Memorial Day weekend festival to replace ChocolateFest, possibly as a permanent change.
The Burlington City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to issue a special-events permit for the new festival, known as the Burlington Jamboree.
The same group responsible for organizing ChocolateFest is behind the new festival. Organizers told the City Council that ChocolateFest might be finished for good, ending a more than 30-year run.
Time for change, or a revival?
Bil Scherrer, president of the organizing group, alluded to the city’s recent decision to consider rebranding the community by dropping Burlington’s longstanding slogan of “Chocolate City U.S.A.” as a reason to take the Memorial Day weekend festival in a new direction.
“In the midst of rebranding, maybe it’s time for us to rebrand,” he said.
The group has requested a permit for Burlington Jamboree to take place May 27-May 31 at the ChocolateFest festival grounds, with carnival rides, live music and a beer tent.
Organizers have signaled that they would attempt to continue the Jamboree in 2022, possibly adding more activities, including a Memorial Day parade.
City Council members applauded the organizing group and thanked Scherrer and his team for committing themselves to a new community event.
“I think it’s incredible that you guys are pulling this off,” Alderman Jon Schultz said.
Others involved in the group, known as Burlington Festival Park, include John Merten Jr., Brad Lois, Bob Prailes, Tim McCourt, Mike Austin and Brian Wanasek.
Burlington Jamboree was the name of a local festival that took place starting in the 1950s and continued until the 1980s, when Burlington adopted the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan and ChocolateFest began.
Organizers of the new Jamboree said admission this year will be free, and that they expect a much smaller crowd than the tens of thousands of people who typically turned out for ChocolateFest.
The festival will operate from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Live music is planned only on Saturday.
Addressing health concerns
Some aldermen questioned how organizers would control crowd sizes to avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19, which canceled ChocolateFest last year because of public health concerns.
Scherrer and his group offered assurances that they would encourage patrons to wear face masks, would provide hand sanitizer, would clean the carnival rides regularly, and would arrange tables so people could keep a distance from one another.
Alderwoman Theresa Meyer said that without charging admission, there would be no way of assessing the crowd size, especially around the always-popular beer tent.
“You wouldn’t know how many people show up, to avoid a large crowd,” Meyer said.
The Burlington Lions Club, which plans to operate the beer tent, must seek a separate permit from the city later.
Other City Council members said they are not concerned about the new festival posing a health risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reported cases of the virus are far lower than they were months ago as vaccinations have become widely available.
Alderman Todd Bauman said people who are concerned about spreading COVID-19 would not attend an event like the Burlington Jamboree.
“Let’s have the event for the people who are willing to go out and enjoy,” Bauman said.
Alderman Thomas Preusker agreed, saying that he questions the need to require public health safeguards at a time when the pandemic seems to be in decline.
“I don’t see any reason we should perpetuate these restrictions on people’s lives,” Preusker said.
Schultz added that the new festival is still six weeks away, which means that even more people will be vaccinated by then.
Addressing the festival organizers, Schultz said: “It’s a great thing you’re putting together. And I’m not remotely worried about COVID at the end of May.”