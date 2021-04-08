Burlington city leaders approve new festival to replace ChocolateFest

Scherrer and his group offered assurances that they would encourage patrons to wear face masks, would provide hand sanitizer, would clean the carnival rides regularly, and would arrange tables so people could keep a distance from one another.

Alderwoman Theresa Meyer said that without charging admission, there would be no way of assessing the crowd size, especially around the always-popular beer tent.

“You wouldn’t know how many people show up, to avoid a large crowd,” Meyer said.

The Burlington Lions Club, which plans to operate the beer tent, must seek a separate permit from the city later.

Other City Council members said they are not concerned about the new festival posing a health risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reported cases of the virus are far lower than they were months ago as vaccinations have become widely available.

Alderman Todd Bauman said people who are concerned about spreading COVID-19 would not attend an event like the Burlington Jamboree.

“Let’s have the event for the people who are willing to go out and enjoy,” Bauman said.