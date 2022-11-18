Burlington City Council sets Dec. 6 vote on saving Echo Lake

BURLINGTON — A final decision on the future of Echo Lake could be coming Dec. 6, and Burlington City Council members are voicing support for saving the lake.

The expected cost will be about $2,800 for the average homeowner.

Support for a less expensive option of removing the lake — at a cost of about $400 per homeowner — is dwindling in the aftermath of a public referendum on the emotional issue.

The citywide referendum Nov. 8 attracted nearly 4,500 voters and showed that about 60% favored an option that called for maintaining the lake while 40% favored an option that involved removing an aging dam and draining the lake.

The referendum was advisory only, which means City Council members are not required to follow the wishes of the voters.

However, aldermen on both sides of the issue are signaling support for embracing the popular choice, which means investing more than $9 million to rebuild Echo Lake's deteriorated dam and to dredge years of pollution and sediment.

"The residents have spoken," Alderman Shad Branen said during a committee meeting on the issue earlier this week.

Despite his preference for removing the lake and restoring a free-flowing White River in its place, Branen said he hopes Burlington residents can unite behind the costly and time-consuming plan to rebuild and restore the lake.

"We now all need to come together as a community," he said, "and make the dam, the lake and the park the best it can be."

City Council members discussed the referendum results at a Nov. 15 committee meeting, and agreed to set a Dec. 6 vote on the long-discussed lake issue.

Alderman Bob Grandi recalled a similar referendum in 2016 on whether to build a new swimming pool and aquatic center. After voters showed a willingness to fund the $5 million endeavor, Grandi said, elected leaders united behind the project.

Grandi said he hopes the same thing will happen with Echo Lake.

"We have an opportunity here to listen to our voters," he told his colleagues. "It can really be a real positive."

Echo Lake has been part of the community since the 1800s when a manmade dam was built on the White River. Water quality in the lake has since deteriorated, and the city-owned dam no longer meets state safety standards.

The state Department of Natural Resources has ordered the city to either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove the dam and drain the lake. Engineers have forecasted that, without the dam, a restored White River would again flow naturally through the area, spanning 50 to 100 feet across and with an average water depth of 1½ to 2½ feet.

The Burlington Park Board has recommended draining the lake and bringing back the White River.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, however, has supported keeping the lake. Hefty made public appeals for the "save the lake" option in the weeks leading up the citywide referendum.

Consultants have projected that repairing the dam and dredging the 70-acre impoundment would cost about $5 million. By comparison, taking down the dam and emptying the lake could be accomplished for as little as $1.5 million.

Borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

For the Nov. 8 referendum, city officials decided to present voters with choices that were padded with millions of dollars in optional add-on features, such as boardwalks and bridges. The voters chose between spending $8.1 million to save the lake or $7.7 million to remove the lake.

Add in a $1 million state grant that has been approved already, and the option favored by voters has a price tag of $9.1 million. City officials have calculated that it would cost the average Burlington homeowner $140 a year in higher property taxes, or $2,800 over 20 years.

The average homeowner currently pays $1,796 a year in property taxes for city services.

The alternative of removing the lake could end up costing local taxpayers nothing, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has discussed taking on Burlington's lake removal as a federal project in which the federal government might cover the entire cost.

The City Council is scheduled to make its choice official during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the council chambers. The meeting is open to the public.

Peter Riggs, the city's public works director, said the city staff presented a resolution in the form of a plan for keeping the lake, because that was what most voters favored in the referendum. If the council passes the resolution, staff will move toward hiring designers with hopes of seeking construction bids in 2023 or 2024.

Riggs said it would probably take one year to expand and improve the dam, followed by another year to complete the dredging of muck and sediment that includes about 250 tons of phosphorous.

As approved by voters, the plan calls for spending about $2.2 million to fix the dam, $2.8 million for dredging, $367,000 for new lighting, $225,000 for an entertainment stage, $225,000 for an observation deck, $213,000 for trail improvements, $68,000 for a new kayak launch, $50,000 for a floating decorative fountain, and other amenities.

The total cost of $9.1 million — which includes the $1 million state grant — is equal to nearly one-third of the city's current annual budget of $31.5 million.

Officials have discussed issuing 20-year bonds to fund the Echo Lake project, which would increase the city's long-term debt already exceeding $30 million. Taxpayers are paying down the existing debt at a rate of about $3.3 million a year.

Alderman Jon Schultz, the council president, told his colleagues that although the Echo Lake project could be tweaked, he said the referendum and design work that went into it constitute a plan for moving forward.

"It's kind of what people expect," Schultz said. "We sort of, kind of know what we're going to get."