Burlington City Council awards $10K grant for performance center study

BURLINGTON — City aldermen have voted to award a $10,000 grant for a performing arts center feasibility study, the first step in determining whether the project proposed earlier this year could work in the city.

With the grant awarded, the study is three-quarters funded, with $15,000 in the coffers. The private committee looking into the project estimates the feasibility study will cost $20,000, and it has already raised $5,000. The 5-3 Dec. 3 vote awarded the grant with a 90-day contingency: If the group hoping to build the PAC does not raise the final $5,000, the grant money will not be disbursed.

The study will consist of PAC committee members traveling to other similar centers and seeing what could be viable for a city of Burlington’s population, roughly 11,000.

Originally proposed in January, the performing arts center is meant to transform the city’s Downtown and serve as a regional draw that could be a boon to local businesses. It would be built in place of the historic Malt House Theatre (part of a former brewery), the former Western Racine County Service Center, Roger’s Auto Sales and Centaur Forge, which manufactures blacksmith and farrier tools.