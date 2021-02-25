Burlington city buildings to reopen Monday

BURLINGTON — All City of Burlington buildings will reopen on Monday, March 1.

They have been closed since Nov. 19.

People must still wear face masks before entering the buildings. They will need to adhere to social distancing protocols and may need to wait to enter or exit the buildings, depending on the volume of patrons at a time.

Employees will be required to wear masks throughout the day. and cleaning surfaces throughout the day.

The city will continue to provide public service via email, telephone and U.S. Mail for those not comfortable entering the buildings in-person or wearing masks to do so.

Drop boxes are available as well at City Hall, 300 N. Pine St. (on the Jefferson Street side) and at the Public Works Facility, 2200 S. Pine St.