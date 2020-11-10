Burlington Christmas parade canceled

BURLINGTON — A surging coronavirus outbreak has claimed another popular event, as Burlington city leaders this week canceled a Christmas holiday parade that is a seasonal tradition and a favorite for many.
After previously approving a permit for the Dec. 4 parade through Downtown Burlington, the City Council on Monday voted to rescind the permit and cancel the event because of concerns about spreading COVID-19.
"We didn't want to take the risk," said Alderman Theresa Meyer, who joined other council members in a 5-3 vote to cancel the parade.
Others voting to rescind the permit were Aldermen Susan Kott, Bob Grandi, Ryan Heft and Steve Rauch. Voting against canceling the parade were Aldermen Thomas Preusker, Todd Bauman and Jon Schultz.
Preusker said he believes the parade could have gone ahead without posing a threat to public health. He also questioned why Wisconsin's coronavirus safety standards are allowing political rallies and other large public gatherings while disrupting restaurants and taverns.
"I just think it's ridiculous to shut down a Christmas parade," he said.
The Dec. 4 event, organized by the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, would have been the 39th annual holiday parade. Officials say the parade has been canceled only once before, by a major snowstorm more than 10 years ago.
The parade has attracted as many as 80 floats and other exhibitors, featuring area marching bands, scout troops, live animals and dancers. Crowds from throughout the region pack the streets to watch the parade move through Downtown Burlington.
The city permit application indicates expected attendance of 2,000 people, including both participants and spectators.
Jan Ludtke, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, issued a statement Tuesday expressing disappointment that the parade would not take place this holiday season.
"The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce would like to extend our apologies for the disappointment to our community," the statement read. "We at the Chamber are disappointed as well, but our hearts go out to all of those who are directly or indirectly impacted by the virus."
According to the latest report from state health officials, COVID-19 has infected 10,125 people living in Racine County, of whom 128 have died.
The public health crisis has postponed or canceled many other large events in the area, including the Halloween-themed event Spooky City festival, for which Burlington aldermen denied a permit last month. After canceling Spooky City, aldermen decided they should reconsider the Christmas parade, for which a permit had been approved in September.
Since the earlier permit approval, Meyer said, the coronavirus has infected more people and the outbreak in Wisconsin has become one of the worst in the nation. Acknowledging the Christmas parade's popularity, Meyer said she worried that bringing together a large crowd would cause more people to get sick or to unknowingly pass the virus on to others.
The City Council held a special meeting Monday to vote on withdrawing the event's permit.
"These are tough decisions to make," Meyer said. "But the alternative, to me, is much worse."
Preusker disagreed, saying that he believes the general public has become well aware of the guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in public events.
"I think there's a way to do things safely," he said.
The parade was scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, with this year's theme being, "Frozen Fantasy Christmas Parade."
Tina Pope, chairwoman of the volunteer parade committee, said she is contacting sponsors, participants and others to notify them that this year's parade will not take place.
Pope said that while she understands and supports the city's decision to promote public health and safety, seeing the Christmas parade canceled is still hard to accept.
"Everybody just looked so forward to it," she said. "It was a really good time for the community."
