Burlington Christmas parade canceled

Since the earlier permit approval, Meyer said, the coronavirus has infected more people and the outbreak in Wisconsin has become one of the worst in the nation. Acknowledging the Christmas parade's popularity, Meyer said she worried that bringing together a large crowd would cause more people to get sick or to unknowingly pass the virus on to others.

The City Council held a special meeting Monday to vote on withdrawing the event's permit.

"These are tough decisions to make," Meyer said. "But the alternative, to me, is much worse."

Preusker disagreed, saying that he believes the general public has become well aware of the guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in public events.

"I think there's a way to do things safely," he said.

The parade was scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, with this year's theme being, "Frozen Fantasy Christmas Parade."

Tina Pope, chairwoman of the volunteer parade committee, said she is contacting sponsors, participants and others to notify them that this year's parade will not take place.