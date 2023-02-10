BURLINGTON — Here is your chance to own a piece of Burlington’s chocolate history, before the community’s longstanding “Chocolate City U.S.A.” persona fades into the history books.

The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce plans to close its Chocolate Experience Museum, a sweet collection of memorabilia amassed during the past 20 years.

Officials are looking for places to sell, donate or otherwise rehome the collection of statues, displays, artifacts and novelties from the days when Nestle was king here and chocolate was everyone’s favorite flavor.

Among other things, the museum features a talking stuffed dog that gives a lecture about Burlington’s chocolate identity, and a 10-foot-long mock chocolate assembly line with real moving parts.

M.T. Boyle, executive director of the chamber, said the museum will be emptied within a few weeks, but she does not want to discard any of the priceless collectibles in a trash bin.

Officials are trying to decide whether to hold an auction or find another way to invite the public to claim their favorites.

“I want them to go to good homes,” Boyle said. “We’re going to be thoughtful, really thoughtful.”

The museum resides inside the chamber of commerce offices at 113 E. Chestnut St., in the Loop area of Downtown Burlington.

It opened in 2003 as an attraction for visitors who wanted to know more about Burlington’s deep ties with Nestle.

Burlington adopted the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan in 1987, based on the presence of Nestle’s candy plant at 637 S. Pine St.

A summer festival called ChocolateFest started around the same time, and grew into the city’s biggest event of the year.

But as Nestle underwent changes and chocolate became less of a fixture in town, city officials last year decided to retool Burlington’s image.

The city adopted a new slogan-less emblem that reads simply, “Burlington, Wisconsin.” The summer festival, too, has been renamed the Burlington Jamboree.

The chamber of commerce is undergoing internal changes as well.

The organization is preparing to rebrand itself with the name, “Experience Burlington.”

Chamber officials also have agreed to take on tourism promotion for the community, replacing the Real Racine group in that role.

And Boyle recently was hired to succeed longtime chamber director Jan Ludtke.

With so many changes taking place, officials decided it was time to shut down the chocolate museum and break their own ties with the past.

“The chocolate museum has been a fun place to visit,” chamber board president Stephen Quist said. “As tough as it is to leave something familiar behind, the potential of the new direction that ‘Experience Burlington’ offers is truly exciting.”

Officials have not announced when the chamber will officially change its name.

The chocolate museum will open to the public one last time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 during the chamber’s hot cocoa walk, an event promoting local businesses with free seasonal beverages for visitors.

After that, the museum will close its doors and work will commence on transitioning the space into a new theme.

The chamber’s offices are not closing.

School groups and others have continued visiting the museum occasionally, but attendance has been declining in recent years.

Boyle and her staff are eager to introduce the new “Experience Burlington” identity.

“Our job is to greet the new era will a lot of excitement,” Boyle said.

Cleaning house for the new brand will involve hauling out memorabilia that includes display cases filled with Nestle products, tins, stuffed animals, hats, and model cars.

There also are 30 chocolate sculptures preserved from past ChocolateFests, as well as plaques, wall hangings and the original “Morsel the Moose” festival mascot costume.

Boyle has approached the local historical society and others, but nobody so far has shown an interest in adopting the collectibles.

Bil Scherrer, longtime ChocolateFest organizer, who now heads the Burlington Jamboree, said he has plenty of his own memorabilia — so he is not interested in claiming any new items from the chamber.

Scherrer said he has no idea where the chocolate artifacts should be maintained or preserved, however he agrees with closing the museum and moving the chamber forward.

“It’s a past chapter of Burlington,” he said. “It’s time for the next chapter.”

Photos: Burlington Jamboree patrons enjoy the new holiday weekend festival in 2021 Cotton candy fun at the Burlington Jamboree Worker at balloon game at Burlngton Jamboree Woman rests on giant stuffed animal at Burlington Jamboree Kids on spinning ride at Burlington Jamboree Woman buys a classic funnel cake at Burlington Jamboree Woman and daughter try ring toss at Burlington Jamboree A crowded midway at the Burlington Jamboree Boy, 5, enjoys spinning tea cup ride at Burlington Jamboree Girls share a bumper car at the Burlington Jamboree Girl, 5, with cotton candy at Burlington Jamboree Worker tends the ring-a-duck game at Burlington Jamboree Boys rides flying whale at Burlington Jamboree Woman laughs at target-shooting game at Burlington Jamboree