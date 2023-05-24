BURLINGTON — Expansion of the Runaway Micropub brewery is triggering a chain reaction of business relocations in Downtown Burlington, including the Chamber of Commerce.

Five businesses are either growing or moving as a result of the Runaway’s need to carve out space for an expansion that will double the size of the popular brewpub.

In addition to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, the situation is impacting Burlington Menswear, Bear Realty and the Cultivated artisan market — all in the center of Downtown Burlington.

Bernard Peterson, who opened the Runaway three years ago, said his brewpub operation is growing faster than he anticipated. He expressed gratitude that neighboring businesses are willing to adjust to make room for his expansion.

“It’s a collaborative effort among all the businesses,” he said.

Among the changes that are underway:

The Runaway at 109 E. Chestnut St. is expanding next door into the Burlington Menswear location.

Burlington Menswear at 113 E. Chestnut is moving next door into the Chamber of Commerce location.

The Chamber of Commerce at 113 E. Chestnut B is moving a block away into the Bear Realty building at 565 Milwaukee Ave.

Bear Realty is purchasing and moving into the storefront currently occupied by Cultivated artisan market at 161-165 E. Chestnut.

Cultivated artisan market is leaving Burlington and resettling in the Walworth County city of Elkhorn.

The Chamber of Commerce is leaving its headquarters location in The Loop on Chestnut Street at the same time the organization is growing into tourism promotion and rebranding itself “Experience Burlington.”

The City of Burlington has enlisted the chamber to take over tourism using hotel tax dollars previously spent elsewhere.

M.T. Boyle, the chamber’s executive director, said the organization plans to resettle on Milwaukee Avenue effective Sept. 1. Boyle said a move was under consideration even before the Runaway’s expansion took shape.

“We were already starting to look,” she said.

In the Bear Realty building, the chamber is negotiating a three-year lease for about 1,400 square feet of office space on the third floor, plus some public display space in the lobby. Boyle said there will be less focus on visitor center activities, as that sort of material is shifted increasingly to the internet.

Boyle said the new location will allow for strong chamber signage at a busy intersection.

“I think it’s going to be a really nice space,” she said.

The chamber’s move clears the way for Burlington Menswear to relocate from its current location so that the Runaway brewpub expansion can take over the clothing store.

Shelly Leverenz, owner of Burlington Menswear, said that while she had no plans to move, she welcomes the new storefront as a chance freshen up her store’s appearance and maybe add a few new features.

“We’re going to go with the flow,” she said.

The men’s clothing store has been open in its current location for 25 years.

Leverenz said she does not view the relocation into the former chamber storefront as difficult or complicated. With the way the buildings are arranged, even her address will remain the same.

“It’ll be an easy move,” she said. “It’ll be just out one door and in another.”

Taking over the clothing store will double the size of the Runaway and provide more space for public seating, an expanded kitchen, a new stage for live music and other new amenities.

Peterson in January got an upgraded liquor license from the city as part of his expansion strategy.

Although he had long-range growth plans, Peterson said, those plans advanced quickly after be obtained the liquor license and learned that the Chamber of Commerce was considering relocating.

“Life went into fast-forward,” he said.

After Burlington Menswear moves, the Runaway will begin remodeling that estimated 2,000-square-foot space. The brewery expansion could be completed by next year.

The chamber’s decision to relocate into the Bear Realty building followed the real estate company’s decision to move into The Loop by purchasing the Cultivated artisan market site. The market occupies two adjoining storefronts on Chestnut.

Karl McKillip, who owns the Bear Realty building at 565 Milwaukee Ave., said the real estate firm is planning to vacate about 3,000 square feet on the building’s first floor.

While it is not the same space that the chamber is leasing on the third floor, McKillip said the chamber hopes also to negotiate space in the first-floor lobby to create a high-profile presence.

The chamber is moving into third-floor offices being vacated by a financial services firm that is downsizing into smaller space elsewhere in the building. The property has space for about eight to 10 tenants.

McKillip said he is sorry that Bear Realty is leaving, but he is pleased to see them growing into their own new site.

“We wish them well,” he said. “They’re looking to make a change.”

Cultivated artisan market has been part of Burlington for four years, including the past two years at 161-165 E. Chestnut.

Business owner Sarah Sobocinski said she was surprised to learn that Bear Realty was buying the property and that she would have to relocate.

She leased a storefront in Elkhorn after being unable to find another spot in Burlington for her clothing and gift consignment store and expects to complete the move by mid-August.

Sobocinski said she understands why Bear Realty wants to be part of The Loop at the heart of Downtown.

“I’m going to miss it a lot,” she said. “It just didn’t work out.”

