Burlington chamber of commerce names county staffer M.T. Boyle as new executive director

Chamber board members announced Boyle's hiring Tuesday, calling it the start of a "new era" for the business alliance.
"M.T. brings tremendous experience and vision to this role," the chamber said in a prepared statement. "We are confident that M.T. will be a great partner to us, our businesses and the city to continue moving our community forward."
The chamber is preparing to rebrand itself with the new name, "Experience Burlington."
Boyle, who lives in Burlington with her husband, Racine County Circuit Judge Timothy Boyle, could not be reached for comment.
Boyle has worked the past seven years on the staff of County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, earning $88,000 a year.
Delagrave issued a statement Tuesday saying that Boyle made an "invaluable contribution" to county government.
"We wish her the very best in her new opportunity,” the county executive said.
Earlier this year, Boyle appeared before the Burlington City Council seeking support for Delagrave's proposal to create a new intergovernmental council bringing together municipal representatives countywide to work on common issues.
According to the chamber of commerce, she also is a former small business owner with experience in event planning. She currently serves as board chairman for Downtown Racine Corp., a nonprofit that promotes Racine's central business district.
Stephen Quist, president of the Burlington chamber board of directors, said Boyle's experience set her apart in a field of about a dozen applicants for the vacant executive director post.
Many applicants had strong qualifications, Quist said, and seven or eight were interviewed during the search.
Boyle, he said, "really has a strong background and working relationships with the business community and countywide."
