Burlington Chamber of Commerce director steps down as organization rebrands

BURLINGTON — As the community moves away from its “Chocolate City U.S.A.” image and the chamber of commerce plans its own rebranding, the chamber’s longtime leader is stepping aside.

Jan Ludtke, executive director of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced her retirement after more than 30 years with the business promotion group.

Ludtke’s departure comes as chamber officials are moving toward rebranding the group with the name, “Experience Burlington,” to stress non-traditional roles in attracting tourists and homebuyers.

It also follows a recent dust-up with Burlington city officials, who questioned the effectiveness of the chamber and who briefly considered redirecting funds elsewhere.

Stephen Quist, president of the chamber’s board of directors, said relations at City Hall have been restored, and he does not believe that issue had anything to do with Ludtke’s decision to retire.

Although Quist would not discuss why the executive director was stepping down, he voiced support for her and said he is certain the organization will keep moving forward under new leadership.

“I’m very confident that we’ll be able to springboard out of this,” he said.

Ludtke could not be reached for comment.

Her retirement is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, but staff at the organization’s office said she has already moved along.

Based at 113 E. Chestnut St., the chamber of commerce has about 300 dues-paying member businesses. The group also gets city funding to promote local business and to organize special events.

Ludtke joined the organization in the 1980s, first as executive secretary and then as executive director.

Under her leadership, the chamber expanded its membership and worked on recruiting, retaining and promoting local businesses. She organized parades, festivals, contests and other special events.

Chamber board members praised Ludtke’s years of service and dedication.

Board member Judy Bratz said Ludtke knows Burlington businesses and knows what they need to succeed.

“Jan has done a world of good,” Bratz said. “She knows the chamber inside and out.”

In recent years, Ludtke helped businesses to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turbulence that accompanied the public health crisis. Burlington city leaders also dropped their longstanding “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan, and the city’s annual ChocolateFest event reformed itself under a new name — Burlington Jamboree — too.

Earlier this year, city officials discussed pulling $50,000 a year in chamber funding and instead creating a new city department to handle promotion of business and tourism.

Chamber board members then decided to rebrand the group “Experience Burlington,” a transformation that is still in progress.

Barb Bakshis, a past president of the board, said the rebranding follows similar moves with other chambers of commerce. It is intended, she said, to better reflect the organization’s current mission of not only supporting business, but also promoting tourism and the community in general.

Many people considering visiting a community nowadays do their research on the internet, Bakshis said.

“No one is going to look for a chamber of commerce for those things,” she said.

The Burlington organization recently created and filled the position of social media manager.

Ludtke supported the rebranding and other changes taking place at the chamber, Quist said. The executive director announced her retirement in November, and the group already has about a dozen applications for her successor.

Officials hope to fill the position by early 2023.

Beth Reetz, another chamber board member, said she looks forward to seeing the “Experience Burlington” brand perform in bringing more people to town to live, work or play.

“It’s going to be awesome for Burlington,” she said. “It’s an exciting time for our community.”

Quist said the rebranding, approved earlier this year, is currently being presented to member businesses. No specific timetable has been set for implementing the new name.

Quist expressed optimism about the chamber’s future, while acknowledging that replacing Ludtke will be a challenge.

“It’ll be a tough transition,” he said. “But I feel good about the direction.”