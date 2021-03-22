Burlington candidates sound off on whether to change 'Chocolate City' brand

BURLINGTON — Six candidates are on the ballot April 6 in contested races to fill three seats on the Burlington City Council.
City council members represent specific geographic districts, so each voter will cast a ballot in one of these races.
In District 1, Shad Branen and Joann Mulliken-Koenecke are vying for the chance to succeed incumbent Susan Kott, who is not seeking re-election. In District 2, incumbent Bob Grandi is being challenged by Christopher Wiess. And in District 4, Kimberly Roegner and Bill Smitz are vying to succeed Todd Bauman, who chose not to seek re-election.
In a fourth race appearing on the ballot, District 3 incumbent Jon Schultz is running unopposed.
District 1 encompasses northeastern Burlington. District 2 is to the south. District 3 is central-western. District 4 takes up the north and northwestern edges of the city.
Aldermen serve two-year terms at a salary of $3,600 a year. The city council is nonpartisan.
Candidates submitted written responses to the following questions. Mulliken-Koenecke did not respond.
What is the cause and what is the solution to the current race relation issues in Burlington?
DISTRICT 1
BRANEN: I support Mayor Hefty’s concept of forming a task force to study the issue, especially if it opens a dialogue and creates awareness about racism, social injustice, diversity and inclusion. Generally, I believe Burlington is a welcoming community; however, there’s always more we can do to improve our efforts in listening to minority groups and fostering a community that treats all people with respect and equality, whether it relates to race or gender.
DISTRICT 2
GRANDI: Our city has been presented with a better understanding of the challenges faced by people of color. This can be an opportunity, not a problem. Most Burlington citizens want a welcoming community for all people regardless of race. BASD has made progress by clearly defining policies that support all students and providing race and equity education to staff and the entire community. Mayor Hefty’s proposed task force on inclusion will create another opportunity for citizens with different opinions to have meaningful discussion. Continued constructive and respectful communication will be critical to building a stronger Burlington community.
WIESS: I believe incidents need to be addressed as they arise. The way Burlington has been painted with a broad brush as a “racist community” is not an accurate portrayal. I have compassion for the families that have experienced racist actions. I say we fight those actions together within our community, not with outside influence. Every action has a reaction, however, sometimes the reaction is worse. When I witnessed local businesses board their windows up out of fear and the events that took place at the school board meeting, I was extremely disheartened. We need to listen, but not overreact.
DISTRICT 4
ROEGNER: We currently live in a polarized political atmosphere and, unfortunately, that polarization is making it difficult to understand the “other side” of an issue. We listen too often to news outlets and too little to the voices of our neighbors. I think racial tensions can be eased through open communication and education on all sides of the issues. We need to take off our red and blue hats, and be willing to listen to the stories and experiences of people who are different from us. Less finger-pointing and more empathy are key to finding resolutions.
SMITZ: Burlington is no different than a lot of communities dealing with race issues. We, as a nation and community, are so quick to put individuals into a group that we lose the perspective of the individual. A great start would be viewing a person as an individual and not part of a group and look to the content of the person’s character and not the color of their skin.
What is your position, and why, on whether Burlington should drop its “Chocolate City USA” marketing slogan?
DISTRICT 1
BRANEN: I have a personal connection with the origination of ChocolateFest. As much as I appreciate the appeal of trails, we’ll need to enhance our system to truly be a “City of Trails.” There’s already a strong and unique identity to chocolate that has been developed over several decades and backed by an equivalent of millions of dollars in marketing. However, even our ties to chocolate have wained over the years and need enhancement. Our slogan, whether connected to chocolate or trails, should only be promoted once either identity is strong enough to back the claim.
DISTRICT 2
GRANDI: An important part of our history, Burlington’s “Chocolate City USA” marketing slogan has existed since 1987. While I think Chocolatefest should continue in some form given the benefits it provides to both residents and service clubs, “Chocolate City” may not be ideal for our city’s overall brand. Specifically, visitors do not find a large supply of chocolate in Burlington and Nestles stopped offering tours long ago. I look forward to reviewing the results of the branding study commissioned by the City; the resulting data and recommendations will allow us to make the best decision regarding Burlington’s brand.
WIESS: I think there are far more important things to worry about such as filling our empty storefronts, making sure we keep affordable housing, making sure we continue to invest in infrastructure. Burlington has been known as “Chocolate City” since 1987, it’s who we are. If anything needs rebranding or a fresh look it’s the annual Chocolate Fest, that may have run the course in the current structure. Rebranding is usually done in business if you’re trying to rid yourself of a bad image or struggling. I don’t believe Burlington falls into either category.
DISTRICT 4
ROEGNER: As with most issues, listening to the residents of the City of Burlington for input is an important part of reaching a decision on this matter. I believe the term “Chocolate City” can be misleading to some. But I also believe that Chocolate Fest is an important attraction for Burlington that represents tradition and a multigenerational philanthropic effort to benefit Burlington. Additionally, rebranding is not the most pressing budgeting objective the city has, and a new slogan should not be implemented unless it accurately and faithfully represents our city. I believe those are important factors in the discussion moving forward.
SMITZ: Burlington is so much more than chocolate. Chocolate is a great part of the story of Burlington, but I do not believe it is a driving force to get people to visit or move to the city. So, I am open to changing the slogan if it is replaced with something that reflects the community better. I am not in favor to change something just to say we changed it.
What changes would you propose in the city budget to improve services or deliver more value to taxpayers?
DISTRICT 1
BRANEN: I’ll strive for fiscal responsibility. It’s the same way I approach decision making and budgets within my businesses. We need to create more momentum for responsible growth by minimizing roadblocks to development while maintaining our community character. The pandemic also revealed how important social elements are to a vibrant community. We must explore how to better utilize our public places, which could impact, for example, how we approach the future of Echo Park or the downtown Loop.
DISTRICT 2
GRANDI: The budget is funded by property taxes paid by city property owners. During my Council tenure, we have kept property taxes stable. Burlington has a strong bond rating which I will fight to maintain. I helped reduce the financial impact of the new community pool to taxpayers through partnerships, fundraising and a strong business model. I am on the Pool Board, and since opening we showed a profit despite Covid challenges. I will work to fund infrastructure, parks and downtown grant programs aggressively and creatively. Most importantly, we will seek funding opportunities to keep police, fire and EMS strong.
WIESS: I have noticed the amount of money that is spent on consulting fees, they may be warranted, however, I would like to dig deeper into that to make sure they are not a waste of taxpayer money. I think the downtown revitalization efforts need to continue to fill the empty storefronts and draw new business that compliments the existing great businesses in the city. Being fiscally conservative is a high priority of mine, to best serve the community.
DISTRICT 4
ROEGNER: We have a number of important development initiatives to consider right now. Items such as the school referendum, downtown development, and housing development need to be weighed carefully so that our budget is not strained. Digging deep into each initiative to make sure the funds allocated are necessary, that they serve the purpose the City is trying to accomplish, and that the timing and order of each item is properly weighed, is necessary both to maximize the impact of taxpayer dollars, and to limit increases in local taxes.
SMITZ: Being fiscally responsible and providing more value for the taxpayer is more of a mindset than it is targeting one project or proposal. It incorporates a range of different ideas, from ways to increase our tax base, understanding the priorities of the community, opportunities available to partner with the private sector to meet community needs more effectively, and always questioning if there is a better way to maximize our dollars.(tncms-asset)eb2151d4-786c-11eb-b452-00163ec2aa77[7](/tncms-asset)