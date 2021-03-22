Burlington candidates sound off on issues of racism in city, and on whether to change 'Chocolate City' brand

DISTRICT 4

ROEGNER: We currently live in a polarized political atmosphere and, unfortunately, that polarization is making it difficult to understand the “other side” of an issue. We listen too often to news outlets and too little to the voices of our neighbors. I think racial tensions can be eased through open communication and education on all sides of the issues. We need to take off our red and blue hats, and be willing to listen to the stories and experiences of people who are different from us. Less finger-pointing and more empathy are key to finding resolutions.

SMITZ: Burlington is no different than a lot of communities dealing with race issues. We, as a nation and community, are so quick to put individuals into a group that we lose the perspective of the individual. A great start would be viewing a person as an individual and not part of a group and look to the content of the person’s character and not the color of their skin.

What is your position, and why, on whether Burlington should drop its “Chocolate City USA” marketing slogan?

DISTRICT 1