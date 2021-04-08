Burlington boosts its fire protection rating with insurance industry

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Fire Department has improved its already-high safety rating with the insurance industry.
The Insurance Service Office has approved a Class 2 rating for Burlington, based on the city's overall quality of fire protection, such as the number of fire hydrants and the firefighter training.
The industry group rates departments on a scale of 1 to 10, with the highest rating being a 1.
Burlington now ranks in the top 3 percent among an estimated 39,000 fire departments to receive ratings nationally. Fewer than 400 departments nationally have attained a rating of 1.
Burlington's previous rating was a 3.
Among other things, the ratings can affect how much property owners must pay to insure themselves against fire damage and loss.
“The mission of the City of Burlington is to build and enhance our community by safely, respectfully, proudly and effectively executing our daily work activities," Fire Chief Alan Babe said in announcing the new rating. "As an organization we are committed to continuous improvement.”
