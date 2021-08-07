Burlington awards $77,064 for City Hall remodeling without competitive bids

BURLINGTON — City officials are defending a decision to award $77,064 in contracts for renovating the City Council chambers without opening the project to competitive bidding.
Wisconsin state law requires local governments to solicit competing bids from contractors in most situations when spending more than $25,000 on public construction jobs. The law is designed to promote equal access among contractors to publicly funded projects.
While the process sometimes is slow and tedious, the competition often results in savings for taxpayers, as contractors strive to underbid one another.
The City of Burlington is getting ready to install new flooring, lighting and other improvements in the council chambers, where aldermen and city staff gather twice a month inside City Hall for public meetings.
Rather than seek competitive bids, city officials privately solicited select contractors and then awarded work totaling $77,064 to a group led by locally owned Bob Riggs Construction Inc.
Officials said they are confident that the contract award was legal, citing “inherent governing power” and “broad discretion” that they believe is extended to Wisconsin municipalities under state law. City Attorney John Bjelajac also described the City Hall remodeling as maintenance rather than construction work, as defined in the state’s competitive bidding rules.
He added: “The Common Council was satisfied with the informal gathering of quotes by the staff, as has historically been done in the past.”
However, in a memo to the city council, City Administrator Carina Walters repeatedly referred to the project as “construction.” The planned work in the city council chambers includes a new ceiling, flooring, lighting, countertops, audio and video equipment, electrical upgrades, and drywall repair.
The city set a budget of $80,000 for the project, which is expected to take eight weeks.
Leaders in the construction industry are questioning whether Burlington officials have violated state law by awarding the work without seeking competitive bids.
“They probably didn’t do things right,” said Bob Barker, executive vice president of Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin, a Madison-based industry group that frequently intervenes on behalf of contractors who feel that they have been treated improperly in the awarding of government contracts.
“It’s a constant struggle,” Barker said.
The City of Racine recently faced criticism for a similar move. It awarded $230,000 for a contract in May to promote COVID-19 vaccinations without a bidding process, with Racine leaders saying the contract was “just an extension” of prior work carried out by the Kane Communications Group firm.
Reasoning for requirement
Competitive bidding requires government officials to publicly advertise their projects, and to welcome bids from any contractors by a specific deadline. The sealed bids then are opened in public, and the government agency must award the work to the “lowest responsible bidder.”
Another industry group, Associated Builders and Contractors, agreed that Burlington likely should have used that process on its City Hall project.
John Schulze, legal director for the group’s Wisconsin chapter, said although he could not draw conclusions without more details, he said Burlington’s $80,000 project certainly exceeds the monetary limit of competitive bidding laws.
Schulze said some government leaders try to sidestep the bidding process because it is time-consuming and cumbersome. But the result, he said, usually lowers costs for taxpayers, and it is a process that is required by law.
“It’s open and honest and transparent,” he said.
Some state lawmakers in Madison have recently discussed raising the limit from $25,000 to $100,000, giving local government more flexibility to award contracts without competitive bidding.
For now, however, the law applies to any job worth more than $25,000, and it applies to “all public construction.”
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities advises its members that public construction means “the combining of materials, supplies and labor,” and that it includes, among other things, “remodeling or renovating municipal buildings.”
The league also states that cities cannot avoid competitive bidding rules by dividing a project into smaller parts to keep contracts under the $25,000 threshold.
Details
In a package approved Aug. 3 by the City Council, Riggs Construction will provide carpentry and project management for $12,400, while the subcontractors include Ketter’s Flooring, $3,576; B. Schneider Electric Inc., $6,548; McDermott Top Shops LLC countertops, $11,840; Hey Burlington audio/video, $38,600; Drywall Plus Inc., $1,750; and T. Larue Painting, $2,350.
For some elements of the project, City Council members were provided with other contractors’ names and estimates. But city officials said they did not advertise the project for competitive bids.
Assistant City Administrator Megan Watkins said city staff reached out privately to contractors they found on the internet or “who they already knew of.”
Watkins said the city’s attorney advised officials that there was no need to solicit competitive bids.
“This does not fall under the bidding process per Wisconsin state statutes,” she said. “An advertisement for bids was not required with this project.”
Riggs said other contractors on the City Hall job submitted their prices to him, and he delivered the package to city officials. Riggs said he had no idea why the city did not seek competitive bids.
“I don’t know who they reached out to,” he said. “I take my team in there and look at the project.”