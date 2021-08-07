Burlington awards $77,064 for City Hall remodeling without competitive bids

“It’s a constant struggle,” Barker said.

The City of Racine recently faced criticism for a similar move. It awarded $230,000 for a contract in May to promote COVID-19 vaccinations without a bidding process, with Racine leaders saying the contract was “just an extension” of prior work carried out by the Kane Communications Group firm.

Reasoning for requirement

Competitive bidding requires government officials to publicly advertise their projects, and to welcome bids from any contractors by a specific deadline. The sealed bids then are opened in public, and the government agency must award the work to the “lowest responsible bidder.”

Another industry group, Associated Builders and Contractors, agreed that Burlington likely should have used that process on its City Hall project.

John Schulze, legal director for the group’s Wisconsin chapter, said although he could not draw conclusions without more details, he said Burlington’s $80,000 project certainly exceeds the monetary limit of competitive bidding laws.