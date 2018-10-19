Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON — Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 20, the Autumn Rib Fest scheduled for Burlington Wehmhoff Square, has been rescheduled for next week on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Oct. 27 is also the date for the 29th annual Downtown Spooky City event, which includes the following:

  • Safe trick-or-treating as Downtown businesses hand out treats to all costumed children from 11 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.
  • Halloween face painting, pumpkin decorating and other family activities are scheduled to kick off the event at 9:30 a.m. at Wehmhoff Square, located at the intersection of Pine and Washington streets near the library building.
  • Free tractor hayrides that will circle the Downtown area begin at 10 a.m.

Just prior to the trick-or-treating, children are invited to show off their costumes in a walking parade at 10:30 a.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments