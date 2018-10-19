BURLINGTON — Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 20, the Autumn Rib Fest scheduled for Burlington Wehmhoff Square, has been rescheduled for next week on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Oct. 27 is also the date for the 29th annual Downtown Spooky City event, which includes the following:
- Safe trick-or-treating as Downtown businesses hand out treats to all costumed children from 11 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.
- Halloween face painting, pumpkin decorating and other family activities are scheduled to kick off the event at 9:30 a.m. at Wehmhoff Square, located at the intersection of Pine and Washington streets near the library building.
- Free tractor hayrides that will circle the Downtown area begin at 10 a.m.
Just prior to the trick-or-treating, children are invited to show off their costumes in a walking parade at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.