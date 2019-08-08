WEST ALLIS — With people from all over the state showing livestock at the Wisconsin State Fair, some Racine County area showers have already taken home some accolades.
Riley Runkel, who is 14 years old and prepping to start her freshman year at Burlington High School, took home the biggest prize and most headlines, winning grand champion market steer "Trippy," a Maine-Anjou steer who weighed in at 1,333 pounds.
Meijer Supermarkets bought Trippy at auction for $47,500.
The Runkels, who are from Wheatland, are now back-to-back champs, since Riley's older brother Reid won the same prize in 2018 and sold his steer for the exact same price, $47,500, to the exact same buyer, Meijer Supermarkets.
The siblings also shared honors at the Racine County Fair last month, with Riley's steer winning grand champion and Reid's winning reserve grand champion.
A sister-brother sweep at the @Racinecntyfair .— Jason Arndt (@thejasonarndt) July 26, 2019
Sister Riley Runkel wins Grand Champion Steer while brother, Reid, captures Reserve Grand Champion.
Riley enters her freshman year at Burlington, where Reid just graduated. @EdNadolski pic.twitter.com/N0MPy3dvve
Here are local participants who placed within the top three competitors in their categories as of Wednesday afternoon:
Riley Runkel, of the Town of Wheatland, 14: First place, grand champion market steer
Jack DeWees, of Franksville, 16: Third place, first-class junior crossbred gilts swine breeding; third place, junior swine breeding gilts showmanship
Colton Mamerow, of Waterford, 15: First place, second-class junior duroc swine breeding; reserve grand champion bred and owned breed gilt; third place, junior swine breeding gilts showmanship, reserve grand champion open-class gilt; first place, fourth-class open crossbred swine breeding; first place, landrace swine open February gilt
Dane Loppnow, of Burlington, 13: First place, junior swine breeding gilts showmanship
Ezekiel Isaacson, of Burlington: second place, junior oxford sheep breeding, fall ewe lamb; second place, junior oxford sheep breeding, winter ewe lamb; second place, junior oxford sheep breeding, spring ewe lamb; reserve grand champion bred and owned breed ewe
Abigail Nelseon, of Union Grove: third place, third-class fall junior Holstein calf
Olivia Spaight, of Waterford: first place, first-class junior fall yearling heifer; second place, first-class junior winter yearling heifer
Michael Keeku, of Union Grove: first place, third-class open crossbred swine breeding; second place, third-class open crossbred swine breeding; grand champion fourth-class gilt; fourth overall supreme champion gilt; Herdsman’s Award; second place open spotted swine February gilt; spotted breeding stock entry; first place, duroc swine late fall gilt; first place, late fall Berkshire boar
Richard Isaacson, of Burlington: first place, open-class January ewe lamb; third place, open-class February ewe lamb; third place, open-class March/April ewe lamb; second place, open-class pair of ewe lambs; champion junior ewe; third place exhibitor’s flock; first place, January ram lamb open oxford sheep; second place, January ram lamb open oxford sheep; first place, March/April ram lamb open oxford sheep; first place, pair of ram lambs open oxford sheep; champion junior ram, open oxford sheep; reserve grand champion ram, open oxford sheep
Donell Kastenson, of Franksville: first place, open Yorkshire swine breeding February gilt
Ashley Kastenson, of Franksville: second place, open Yorkshire swine breeding February gilt
Janet Gumm, of Union Grove: second place, fourth-class open Badger Classic market barrow
Adam Johnsen, of Franksville: third place, Badger Classic market gilt; first place, second-class Badger Classic market gilt; reserve champion Badger Classic market gilt
Johnna Kite, of Franksville: first place, boer goats fullblood bucks/purebred bucks under 3 months; second place, boer goats fullblood bucks/purebred bucks under 3 months; second place, boer goats fullblood bucks/purebred bucks 3 to under 6 months; third place, boer goats fullblood bucks/purebred bucks 16 to under 20 months; first place, boer fullblood does/purebred does under 3 months
Gunderson Grain Farms, of Waterford: second place, third-class Badger Classic market gilt; reserve champion Badger Classic market gilt
Nathan Henrichs, of Burlington: second place, second-class open duroc swine January gilt
Racine County Fair announces winners
The Racine County Fair announced winners in their annual competitions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.