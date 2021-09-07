Burlington Area School District ushered in new school year today with many changes, including a new middle school

BURLINGTON — When the Burlington Area School District welcomed students back to the classroom on Tuesday, the district’s middle schoolers got to experience their new school.

Following a $43.6 million referendum, a new $32.7 million middle school was constructed to replace the aged 94-year-old building. The new Karcher Middle School opened its doors to students for the first time Tuesday.

With the new building serving grades 6-8 and the grade schools reconfigured to include fifth grade, students will go through fewer building changes and hopefully build stronger relationships, according to BASD Spokeswoman Julie Thomas. While excitement for the new facility was everywhere, new Karcher Principal Nick Ryan and Assistant Principal Ann Phillips emphasized the staff and students.

“We’re both so excited to have the facilities that we have, and we’re so gracious to the communities for supporting that and making that a reality,” Ryan said. “But, I think one of the things Ann and I talked a lot about is the facilities are one thing, but what makes Karcher great is the staff and students that we have that go through (the building) every day. We are in love with our facilities, and we’re so happy and so grateful for them, but we don’t want that to shadow out how awesome our people are at Karcher.”