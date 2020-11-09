Burlington Area School District to go all-virtual due to steep rise in COVID cases

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will go all virtual, beginning Wednesday, due to a drastic increase in COVID cases within the district.
There have been more than 24 cases within the district in the past eight days. Comparatively, there were only 31 positive cases in the 11 weeks of school leading up to that.
“As COVID-19 continues to surge throughout our region and the State, we have no choice but to move into a virtual instructional model,” BASD officials said in a news release. “With an increasing rate of transmission, along with staff and students that have either tested positive or are now in quarantine, it has become unsustainable for us to continue in our hybrid / in-person model.”
The increase in cases at BASD is consistent with what is going on in the wider community. At this point COVID-19 cases have affected all grade levels, in-person learning, extracurricular activities and transportation within the district.
Support Local Journalism
The district announced the change on Monday, along with the intent to shift back to a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning on Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break, if cases have subsided at that point.
In addition to the increase in positive cases, there is a high number of students and staff in quarantine, causing an inability to adequately staff buildings, bus routes and other essential roles.
The district’s COVID dashboard indicates that 117 people within the district are currently in quarantine.
Things to do in and around Racine County
RACINE — The second annual Ladies Night Out will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Downtown Racine.
RACINE — A Martini Madness fundraiser for ages 21 and older will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
RACINE — The biennial exhibition, "Wisconsin Photography 2020," will be featured through Nov. 28 at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of th…
BURLINGTON — YMCA Camp MacLean will host a free Virtual Arts and Crafts Show Nov. 20-Dec. 4 on its website, campmaclean.com.
The Racine Art Guild's "Tiny Traveling Gallery" is now on display in the window of Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St. Fi…
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is offering a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendl…
KENOSHA — “StoryTeching/Immersive Tales,” a kinetic exhibition curated by Carthage College assistant professor of art Jojin Van Winkle, showca…
KENOSHA — The "Winter Juried Show" will continue through Jan. 10 at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
KENOSHA — Kenosha Community Sailing Center is offering a rental operation of stand-up paddle boards and kayaks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday…
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing a needlework exhibit called In “Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework” t…
RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra has added new content to its YouTube channel. Appropriate for the season, it’s a performance of “Summer…
RACINE — Over the last 20 years, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., has built one of the largest public collections of contemporary ar…
RACINE — The Racine Art Guild's "Fall Invitational Show" is on view through Dec. 25 at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.