Burlington Area School District to begin year with masks optional

“This is a really very difficult decision,” Turke said. “I think there’s points on both sides. In some ways, we’re making a decision here, at least for the start of the school year, that is the lesser of two bad options.”

Early in the meeting, School Board Member Taylor Wishau put forth a motion for masks to be optional in the district “going forward.” The motion also called to not require vaccination to enter school district buildings or as a requirement for employment, and for the board to have the final say on COVID-19 protocol throughout the year.

Wishau’s motion did not pass due to concerns from other board members that it would limit the administration’s ability to respond quickly if the COVID-19 status changed in schools. They also said that the motion was not specific enough, since Wishau had only moved to not require “vaccinations” without specifying vaccinations related to COVID-19; several vaccinations are required within BASD, with some exceptions.

According to BASD, more than 84% of teachers in the district are vaccinated against COVID-19.