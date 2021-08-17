Burlington Area School District to begin year with masks optional

BURLINGTON — Masks will be optional for students and teachers in Burlington public schools, the Burlington Area School Board voted during a special meeting Tuesday night.
The Burlington High School auditorium Tuesday had many more empty seats compared to the previous week’s meeting. That Aug. 9 meeting ended in uncontrolled shouting from the community members gathered, which led to the public comment portion of the meeting being cut short and the rest of the school board meeting behind closed doors — with virtually no official action being able to take place Aug. 9 due to unruly parents opposed to mask mandates shutting down the meeting.
But on Tuesday, there was a much more visible law enforcement presence. At least four Burlington Police vehicles and two Racine County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were parked outside.
Police officers on Aug. 9 stopped angry parents’ search for school board members within Burlington High School after the public-comment portion was shut down.
Debate
Having received emails and heard public comment across the spectrum of opinion, School Board President Peter Turke said that the decision regarding a mask mandate was not going to be easy.
“This is a really very difficult decision,” Turke said. “I think there’s points on both sides. In some ways, we’re making a decision here, at least for the start of the school year, that is the lesser of two bad options.”
Early in the meeting, School Board Member Taylor Wishau put forth a motion for masks to be optional in the district “going forward.” The motion also called to not require vaccination to enter school district buildings or as a requirement for employment, and for the board to have the final say on COVID-19 protocol throughout the year.
Wishau’s motion did not pass due to concerns from other board members that it would limit the administration’s ability to respond quickly if the COVID-19 status changed in schools. They also said that the motion was not specific enough, since Wishau had only moved to not require “vaccinations” without specifying vaccinations related to COVID-19; several vaccinations are required within BASD, with some exceptions.
According to BASD, more than 84% of teachers in the district are vaccinated against COVID-19.
School Board Member Barry Schmaling moved to amend the motion to make masks optional at the start of the school year, which was later approved by the board.
While a majority of the board showed support for masks being optional, Susan Kessler spoke against it, questioning how the district could make masks optional with the current prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.
In June, the case rates (i.e., number of active coronavirus cases per 100,000 people) across Racine County were below 10. As of Aug. 18, that number has jumped to more than 150 countywide, according to the Central Racine County Health Department.
“One death is too much,” Kessler said to Wishau.
Other area districts
Similarly, Oak Creek-Franklin joint district opted to make masks optional during its Aug. 9 school board meeting.
The Racine Unified School Board voted Monday to require masks for the start of the school, changing from the original plan for masks to be optional, due to updated guidance from local and national health leaders.
The Waterford High School and Waterford Graded districts opted to delay their decision in an effort to follow the most up-to-date guidance, according to WHS Principal Principal Dan Foster. The graded district and WHS have school board meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23.
Level of community transmission
County transmission rates as of Aug. 18, per Central Racine Health Department data.