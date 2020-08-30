Burlington Area School District reports three COVID-19 cases; 85 people in quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has reported three COVID-19 cases within the district.

One case was reported in Karcher Middle School last Thursday; another case was reported in the grades 9-12 section of Burlington High School on Friday; and the most recent case was reported in the fifth grade in the Karcher Middle School building Sunday.

These three cases have caused approximately 85 people to quarantine due to close contact. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.

The news broke about two weeks after Burlington Area School District started its year on Aug. 17. Many western Racine County schools start in person on Tuesday; Racine Unified starts virtually on Tuesday.

All BASD families received a phone message Saturday to inform them that fifth-graders located in Karcher School will shift to virtual learning. An email was sent as well.

The fifth-grade students at Karcher Middle will not be in school Monday. Fifth-grade students will shift to virtual learning Tuesday, Sept. 1. This shift is being made out of an abundance of caution, district officials said, and fifth-grade staff members are unavailable to teach in person due to quarantine.