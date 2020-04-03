Burlington Area School District announces changes to meal assistance distribution

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BURLINGTON — Beginning Monday, the Burlington Area School District will implement changes to the distribution of its meal assistance program.

Moving forward, adults can visit pickup locations three times a week for a school week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals for their students.

The district has also added three new pickup locations and changed one of its existing four locations to simplify access to those meals.

“Picking up meals three times per week instead of five will be easier on families with limited transportation and allows more time to remain safer-at-home,” said Ruth Schenning, business manager for the Burlington Area School District. “Plus, the new locations may be more convenient for many to walk to.”

Since the BASD Meal Assistance program kicked off on March 17, it provided 478 meals the first week, 519 meals the second and over 600 in the past week. Demand is anticipated to grow further with these simplified distribution procedures for district families.

Starting Monday, district staff and volunteers will serve Aramark-prepared meals from the following seven locations on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations: