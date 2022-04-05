Burlington Area School Board: Incumbents Schmaling, Bird to retain seats

BURLINGTON — Barry Schmaling and Kevin Bird, incumbents on the Burlington Area School Board, are going to hold onto their seats after challenges from Aaron Melby and Ryan Mueller.

BASD serves students in both Racine and Walworth counties. Here are the results from Tuesday's balloting:

Kevin Bird (incumbent): 2,336

Aaron Melby: 1,933

Ryan Mueller: 2,049

Barry Schmaling (incumbent): 2,279

Melby and Mueller had positioned themselves as outside voices who opposed closing schools and mask mandates tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, Melby had been among a group that attempted to "elect" its own school board after its members shut down a meeting of the actual school board by refusing to follow meeting rules. Melby was elected "chairman" of that group.

BASD Board members serve three-year terms, without compensation.

