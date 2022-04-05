Burlington Area School Board: Incumbents Schmaling, Bird to retain seats

BURLINGTON — Barry Schmaling and Kevin Bird, incumbents on the Burlington Area School Board, are going to hold onto their seats after challenges from Aaron Melby and Ryan Mueller.
BASD serves students in both Racine and Walworth counties. Here are the results from Tuesday's balloting:
Kevin Bird (incumbent): 2,336
Barry Schmaling (incumbent): 2,279
Melby and Mueller had positioned themselves as outside voices who opposed closing schools and mask mandates tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In August, Melby had been among a group that attempted to "elect" its own school board after its members shut down a meeting of the actual school board by refusing to follow meeting rules. Melby was elected "chairman" of that group.
BASD Board members serve three-year terms, without compensation.
In photos: High school wrestling: Burlington 57, Union Grove 23
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Grant Otter, kneeling on mat, lifts Union Grove’s Marshall Owen during the 285-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Cole Cook, back, tries to control Union Grove’s Martin Mausing during the 113-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Ben Guerra, left, tangles with Union Grove’s Cole Dummer during their 120-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Union Grove’s Cole Dummer, top, pins Burlington’s Ben Guerra to end their 120-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Ty Kiesler, right, tries to turn Union Grove’s Kaiden Jacobsen onto his back during their 132-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Ty Kiesler, right, tries to turn Union Grove’s Kaiden Jacobsen onto his back during their 132-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Nolan Myszkewicz, right, tries to turn Union Grove’s Ben Jenks onto his back during their 138-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Austin Skrundz, top, tries to control Union Grove’s Riley Storm-Voltz during their 145-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Austin Reesman, right, takes down Union Grove’s Noah Petrick during their 152-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Austin Reesman, on mat, lifts Union Grove’s Noah Petrick during their 152-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Austin Reesman, right, tries to control Union Grove’s Noah Petrick during their 152-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Austin Reesman, right, tries to control Union Grove’s Noah Petrick during their 152-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Union Grove’s Cooper Willis, top, tries to control Burlington’s Andrew Karnes during their 160-pound match Jan. 6 at Union Grove. Willis, a senior, is contending for his third state medal this weekend.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Union Grove’s Cooper Willis, left, tries to control Burlington’s Andrew Karnes during their 160-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Union Grove’s Travis Moore, left, tries to get out of the grasp of Burlington’s Lee Gauger during their 170-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Union Grove’s Gianni Scacco, facing camera, tries to control Burlington’s Jordan Moldenhauer during their 182-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Burlington vs. Union Grove wrestling
Burlington’s Dane Loppnow, back, takes down Union Grove’s Caleb Cozad during their 195-pound match in their teams' Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, at Union Grove High School.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
