BURLINGTON — Five years after taxpayers paid $5 million to build it, the Burlington Community Aquatic Center is facing financial challenges and is raising its rates for the first time.

A report to the Burlington City Council shows that the public swimming pool’s operating expenses have jumped 50% and that its profits have fallen from more than $50,000 a year to less than $5,000.

The report also indicates that the organization operating the aquatic center, Burlington Community Pool Corp., lost nearly $100,000 last year on investments in the stock market and elsewhere.

For the first time since the facility opened, users will pay increased rates when the new pool season arrives this summer.

The cost of a seasonal family membership is increasing from $175 to $185 for Burlington residents and from $225 to $240 for non-resident families. Group party rates also are going up, although details were not immediately available.

Burlington Community Pool Corp. officials said the rate increases are a response to rising costs and dwindling profits from the recreational attraction that helps thousands of people in Racine County stay cool during the summer.

Chip Bahr, treasurer of the nonprofit corporation’s board, said that despite revenues surpassing $500,000 last year, the operation cleared a barely-break-even amount of $4,536.

“We don’t want to make a large amount of money,” Bahr said. “But we want to be profitable.”

The aquatic center at 394 Amanda St. opened in 2018 after city taxpayers agreed to borrow $5.4 million to build the facility.

The city replaced a small swimming pool with a water park that includes two pools, three slides, a climbing wall and other amenities.

Taxpayers are paying about $380,000 a year to repay the money borrowed for the construction project.

Led by longtime director Jeanne Otter, the facility employs about 80 people during the summer, many of them area high school students.

Its capacity is about 750 people in the water, plus many more on patio furniture and decks. The center is available for private parties, and frequently hosts special events like outdoor movie nights.

In recent years, attendance has approached 40,000 visitors a summer.

Marcy Essman, another member of the operating group’s board, said the pool is a popular community resource, and she is certain that people will understand the need for increased rates.

Essman said the aquatic center’s operating costs have risen significantly.

Noting that rates remained unchanged for the first five years, she said that the increase is “very minimal.”

“I don’t think people are going to care,” Essman said.

The pool corporation is a private nonprofit that includes representatives from the Burlington Rotary Club, Lions Club and other service organizations.

Using private donations and operating funds, the group has created a savings account of about $1 million in the Burlington Community Fund Ltd. for future pool maintenance and improvements.

According to the financial report submitted last month to the City Council, individual business donations for the pool have dropped from $248,444 to $14,095 during the past four years.

As a result, the corporation’s contributions to its Community Fund account dwindled to zero last year.

Bahr said the group’s other financial issues made it impossible to continue saving for future capital needs.

“We’re breaking even,” he said of the aquatic center. “We didn’t have excess money to contribute.”

Bob Grandi, a former Burlington alderman who has served on the pool corporation’s board for many years, said an earlier study showed that the aquatic center would need $700,000 in maintenance and updates long term.

With the money saved in the Community Fund, Grandi said, the operation is “in a strong position for the future.”

“The pool has been an amazing success for the Burlington area,” he said, “not only financially, but also providing employment and joy to so many people.”

The corporation’s recent report showed operating expenses last year totaled $547,196, up from $329,580 just three years earlier.

Last year’s expenses included $245,372 for salaries and lesser outlays for utilities, concession supplies, pool chemicals, insurance, repairs and taxes.

With revenue totaling $551,732, the operation recorded a profit of $4,536. The report elsewhere cited “net ordinary income” of $3,845.

Losses on investments were reported as totaling $97,681 last year.

Bahr attributed those losses to a lackluster performance of stocks and other market investments approved by the corporation’s board. He said he could not forecast whether such losses are likely to continue.

The investments, Bahr said, did not come from the money saved in the Community Fund.

When asked why the aquatic center is raising user fees when it has $1 million in savings, Bahr said the savings is designated strictly for maintenance and improvements of the facility.

None of that money can be used to offset routine operating costs, he said.

“We haven’t raised fees for five years,” he said. “What do you expect?”

