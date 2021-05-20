Burlington aquatic center expects sunnier outlook for pool goers in 2021 season

About the pool

ABOUT: Burlington Community Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda St., Burlington, is operated by the nonprofit Burlington Community Pool Inc. It has the capacity of about 750 people in the water, plus many more on patio furniture and decks surrounding the pools.

HOURS: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends.

ADMISSION: Admission rates are $5 to $8 for daily resident passes, $7 to $10 for nonresidents. Seasonal memberships also are available.

WEBSITE: burlingtoncommunitypool.org