Burlington aquatic center expects sunnier outlook for pool goers in 2021 season

BURLINGTON — After running into rough waters last summer because of COVID-19, the Burlington Community Aquatic Center is setting course for fun in the sun this year.
Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Officials of the public swimming pool and outdoor water park are planning to open May 29, with hopes of returning to normal seasonal crowds as the COVID-19 pandemic slows.
“We should bounce back,” said Daniel Bocock, a board member of the nonprofit group that operates the aquatic center.
With capacity limits imposed last year to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, attendance was down dramatically, from 39,329 people to 27,732 throughout the season.
Now that vaccinations are widely available and new infections are down in the pandemic, the aquatic center is opening its 2021 season with no limits on crowd sizes and with relaxed rules on patrons wearing face masks.
Alderman Bob Grandi, another member of the pool board, said he believes people in the Burlington area are eager to hit the water and enjoy a return to a normal summer lifestyle.
“I think people are ready to come back,” Grandi said.
Located at 394 Amanda St. in city-owned Devor Park, the aquatic center opened in 2018 after city taxpayers agreed to borrow $5.4 million for the project. The city replaced a small swimming pool with a water park that includes two pools, three slides, a climbing wall, a current pool and other amenities.
The facility, operated by the nonprofit Burlington Community Pool Inc., employs about 80 people during the summer, many of them area high school students.
Its capacity is about 750 people in the water, plus many more on patio furniture and decks surrounding the pools.
The aquatic center also is available for private parties, and frequently hosts special events like outdoor movie nights.
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said the community is fortunate to have such a public recreational resource, as well as a team of employees and volunteers to maintain it.
Hefty said she herself visits the pool regularly for exercise and physical therapy.
“It makes a difference in so many lives,” she said.
Although the operation suffered financial losses last year, admission rates this year will remain unchanged, starting at $5 to $8 for daily resident passes, $7 to $10 for nonresidents. Seasonal memberships also are available.
Swam against the current in 2020
The aquatic center was one of the few public swimming pools in the region to remain open in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.
Jeanne Otter, the center’s director of operations, said management and the pool board decided that shutting down would risk mechanical issues in the water system, and would needlessly deprive people of relatively safe outdoor recreation.
Officials instead decided to open the center with enhanced safety precautions. Attendance limits were cut in half, with no more than 300 people permitted inside at a time.
Otter noted that the chlorine in swimming pools can kill germs such as the bug that causes COVID-19.
“This is one of the safest places to be, really,” she said.
The aquatic center enjoyed two successful seasons before COVID-19 disrupted the third. As the May 29 kickoff approaches for the fourth season, officials are optimistic that attendance and revenue will return to their pre-COVID norms.
“I think we’re going to have a very successful summer,” Bocock said.
Grandi said early membership sales and swimming lesson registrations signal a turnaround from last year’s disappointments.
The aquatic center is “a good public-private venture,” Grandi said, adding, “It’s really been embraced by the community and the surrounding area.”