Burlington anti-racism group appoints equity team representative
BURLINGTON SCHOOLS

Burlington anti-racism group appoints equity team representative

BURLINGTON — As a part of the Burlington Area School District’s corrective action plan, the president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism president has appointed a representative to the district’s Community Equity Team.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, after finding the district allowed a “racially hostile environment“ to persist, ordered the district to initiate a corrective action plan and to include Darnisha Garbade or someone of her choosing. Garbade, BCDR founder and president, has been a vocal critic of the district and filed a complaint on the behalf of her children, which prompted the DPI investigation.

Garbade named Laura Bielefeldt as her representative.

Darnisha Garbade

Garbade
Laura Bielefeldt

Laura Bielefeldt, left, is pictured in discussion with a fellow community member during a Nov. 10 meeting of the Burlington Area School Board.

“Laura has lived in the Burlington community almost her entire life and, like those she is advocating for, she has experienced the racism here first-hand,” Garbade said in a BCDR press release. “Representation matters. With a seat at the table, she will be a strong voice for people of color which can give these families hope for true change. Her presence and perspective will be a light in a very dark situation.”

While there were talks of fighting the DPI mandate, including from BASD board member Taylor Wishau, board President Peter Turke said there are no current plans to do so. While Wishau had previously filed a discrimination complaint against Garbade, calling for her to be investigated, the complaint was withdrawn less than two weeks after it was filed.

“I have an open mind and I think our whole board — I’m confident our whole board does too, on working with Ms. Bielefeldt in a productive way for what’s in the best interest of all students in our district,” Turke said.

The district is set to undergo two separate audits, a discipline audit and an overall equity audit, which are expected to be completed sometime this fall. After the audits are complete, Turke said, the district will form the Community Equity Team in accordance with their corrective action plan.

As a representative of BCDR on the Community Equity Team, Bielefeldt will be working for equity, “which is not a dirty or divisive word despite how it’s been mischaracterized by the anti-’Critical Race Theory’ agenda,” according to the BCDR news release.

“All students within the school district should be given what they need to succeed, including safety, regardless of their race,” Bielefeldt said in the release. “And we have to take into account that each student’s needs for support and resources are different.”

Bielefeldt, according to the news release, is looking to set up a meeting to “invite individuals, parents, community leaders, and others to dialog on these topics.”

Darnisha Garbade, Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism

