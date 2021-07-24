Burlington anti-racism group appoints equity team representative

BURLINGTON — As a part of the Burlington Area School District’s corrective action plan, the president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism president has appointed a representative to the district’s Community Equity Team.
Get full access to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for one year at this special rate.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, after finding the district allowed a “racially hostile environment“ to persist, ordered the district to initiate a corrective action plan and to include Darnisha Garbade or someone of her choosing. Garbade, BCDR founder and president, has been a vocal critic of the district and filed a complaint on the behalf of her children, which prompted the DPI investigation.
Garbade named Laura Bielefeldt as her representative.
“Laura has lived in the Burlington community almost her entire life and, like those she is advocating for, she has experienced the racism here first-hand,” Garbade said in a BCDR press release. “Representation matters. With a seat at the table, she will be a strong voice for people of color which can give these families hope for true change. Her presence and perspective will be a light in a very dark situation.”
While there were talks of fighting the DPI mandate, including from BASD board member Taylor Wishau, board President Peter Turke said there are no current plans to do so. While Wishau had previously filed a discrimination complaint against Garbade, calling for her to be investigated, the complaint was withdrawn less than two weeks after it was filed.
“I have an open mind and I think our whole board — I’m confident our whole board does too, on working with Ms. Bielefeldt in a productive way for what’s in the best interest of all students in our district,” Turke said.
The district is set to undergo two separate audits, a discipline audit and an overall equity audit, which are expected to be completed sometime this fall. After the audits are complete, Turke said, the district will form the Community Equity Team in accordance with their corrective action plan.
As a representative of BCDR on the Community Equity Team, Bielefeldt will be working for equity, “which is not a dirty or divisive word despite how it’s been mischaracterized by the anti-’Critical Race Theory’ agenda,” according to the BCDR news release.
“All students within the school district should be given what they need to succeed, including safety, regardless of their race,” Bielefeldt said in the release. “And we have to take into account that each student’s needs for support and resources are different.”
Bielefeldt, according to the news release, is looking to set up a meeting to “invite individuals, parents, community leaders, and others to dialog on these topics.”
In PHOTOS and VIDEOS: A November 2020 anti-racism demonstration and car caravan in Burlington
"Women of worth stand for Black education"
"Black Education Matters: Stand in Solidarity with Burlington"
"What are you willing to stand up for?: Let's Work Together for Black Education in Burlington"
Stop Racism sign held through truck sunroof
Long line of cars makes its way through Burlington
Crowd of dozens gathers at Echo Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington for Black Education Matters Demonstration
Preston Allred shares his experiences at Burlington schools
BCDR member Amy Krueger speaks into a megaphone, calling on Burlington to stand up to racism and for the Burlington Area School District to take the lead in that effort
BCDR President Darnisha Garbade answers questions ahead of caravan protest in Burlington
Opening prayers from Nov. 30 Black Education Matters Demonstration in Burlington
Darnisha Garbade bows her head in prayer
Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Bishop Paul Erickson of Milwaukee leads a prayer and calls for solidarity
Black Lives Matter mask on a pastor
Pastor Elizabeth of Burlington leads a prayer asking God "to bring justice, to bring peace, to bring healing into our broken and hurting world."
Racine Women for Racial Justice supports Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism
Black Education Matters Demonstration
BCDR President Darnisha Garbade takes questions from the press
Pastor Ernest Nia asks God to intercede in fight against racism in Burlington
Man wears International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers mask to Black Education Matters Demonstration
Pastor holds sign reading "Black lives are sacred"
Amy Krueger, Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism member, speaks ahead of Nov. 30 car caravan
'WE WILL BE HEARD'
'WE WILL BE HEARD'
“Laura has lived in the Burlington community almost her entire life and, like those she is advocating for, she has experienced the racism here first-hand. Representation matters. With a seat at the table, she will be a strong voice for people of color which can give these families hope for true change. Her presence and perspective will be a light in a very dark situation.”
Darnisha Garbade, Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism