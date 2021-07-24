Burlington anti-racism group appoints equity team representative

“I have an open mind and I think our whole board — I’m confident our whole board does too, on working with Ms. Bielefeldt in a productive way for what’s in the best interest of all students in our district,” Turke said.

The district is set to undergo two separate audits, a discipline audit and an overall equity audit, which are expected to be completed sometime this fall. After the audits are complete, Turke said, the district will form the Community Equity Team in accordance with their corrective action plan.

As a representative of BCDR on the Community Equity Team, Bielefeldt will be working for equity, “which is not a dirty or divisive word despite how it’s been mischaracterized by the anti-’Critical Race Theory’ agenda,” according to the BCDR news release.

“All students within the school district should be given what they need to succeed, including safety, regardless of their race,” Bielefeldt said in the release. “And we have to take into account that each student’s needs for support and resources are different.”

Bielefeldt, according to the news release, is looking to set up a meeting to “invite individuals, parents, community leaders, and others to dialog on these topics.”

