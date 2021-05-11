Burlington anti-racism coalition raises new allegations of racist incidents involving student

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism is raising allegations of new incidents of racism being mishandled by administrators in the school district.
The coalition, led by parent-activist Darnisha Garbade, issued a statement May 6 that students in the Burlington Area School District have recently endured racial slurs in school, including the “N word” and references to picking cotton. Students also heard statements downplaying the significance of racial hatred, for example police having “more important things” to worry about than discrimination.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
The coalition did not identify the victimized students or suspected perpetrators, and did not provide details of when or where the incidents occurred — although a report from a Milwaukee TV news station showed an alleged text in a group message where one student told another “ill make u pick my cotton (sic),” to which another student replied “Woah chill” before another said “haha.”
Garbade alleged that school officials mishandled recent incidents, in one case ignoring a parent’s request to file a complaint. In another instance, school officials told a victimized student that he should have defended himself rather than bring concerns to the school district.
“As if it wasn’t bad enough for this parent to be ignored, the BASD added insult to injury by shifting the burden to the student of color,” Garbade said in a prepared statement. “Instead of telling the victim to consider how they should act in the face of racial harassment, the district should be seeking justice for the children of color who were impacted, and addressing how the harassers should act differently.”
School district officials did not reply to a request for comment on this story by press time Monday.
The May 6 statement was issued before Burlington school administrators issued a plan for combatting racism in accordance with a directive from the state Department of Public Instruction.