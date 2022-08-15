Burlington anti-racism coalition increases pressure on Mayor Hefty

BURLINGTON — A group working to combat racism in Burlington is urging white residents to come forward and join minorities in pushing city leaders to take stronger action.

The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism has issued a “call to action” seeking a show of support at the Burlington City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The move follows an Aug. 2 public exchange between the coalition’s president, Laura Bielefeldt, and Mayor Jeannie Hefty — after which Bielefeldt has experienced backlash from other community members, the coalition says.

In a prepared statement, the coalition now says the negative reaction toward Bielefeldt, a woman of color, demonstrates that racial minorities are not taken seriously in Burlington.

“We need our white brothers and sisters to stick up for us,” Bielefeldt said. “We need you to use your voices because ours are disregarded.”

Hefty said she apologized to anyone who feels like the city is not moving forward fast enough on race relation issues.

The mayor also said that City Council members do not always respond immediately to public speakers because of the procedural rules of local government.

“I sincerely apologize for this misunderstanding, and let it be clear we reject all forms of racism, discrimination and harassment of anyone,” Hefty said in an email. “Our community must rise and continue to pursue justice and equality for all people.”

The BCDR asked that white people attend Tuesday’s City Council meeting and urge city leaders to act. People should share stories of any racism they have witnessed, the group said, and explain the harm that is caused by inaction against such problems.

The council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the council chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

The coalition encouraged silent supporters to attend the meeting, in addition to those planning to speak out.

Speakers will get three minutes each, per city rules, and they must register to address the council before the meeting starts.

Bielefeldt serves on a city task force, appointed by Hefty, to implement strategies aimed at improving race relations in Burlington. At the Aug. 2 meeting, she told Hefty that as mayor she is to blame for the task force’s slow progress. She called on Hefty to speak out more forcefully against signs of racism.

At the same meeting, a mixed-race woman who recently moved to Burlington told city officials that she felt threatened by a Confederate flag flying in her neighborhood. That women has since said neither Hefty nor any other city official reached out or showed any sign of concern. Hefty said she drove around for 40 minutes and could not find the Confederate flag display.

The flag is no longer flying after the landlord told the resident to take it down.

Amy Krueger, another member of BCDR, said she, too, is disappointed at Hefty’s response toward the task force. Referring to Bielefeldt’s effort at spurring the mayor to action, Krueger said in the prepared statement: “Why have a task force on racism if you gaslight the minorities brave enough to speak out?”

The coalition said it has long believed that the “overall culture” in Burlington is racist.

The statement continued: “While the group asserts that this does not mean everyone who lives in the community are racist, it does mean that anyone who isn’t speaking out is complicit — including and especially members of city leadership.”