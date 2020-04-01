Burlington announces changes for April 7 election

BURLINGTON — Out of concern for voters and poll workers, the City of Burlington announced on Wednesday that all city voters will need to go to the Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St., which will have drive-thru voting for the April 7 election.

Drivers will enter the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2100 S. Pine St., where a poll worker wearing personal protective equipment will approach the vehicle. Drivers will merge into lanes according to their wards and will move through the line as instructed by election workers to their polling location. They will have to provide proper identification and state their name and address.

An election inspector will provide a ballot. Once the ballot is filled out, that election inspector will place it into the tabulation equipment and the driver may leave.

According to a Wednesday news release from the city, accommodations will be made for people with accessibility needs.

"We understand this change can be disruptive; however we will strive to provide the best customer service possible under these trying circumstances," City Administrator Carina Walters said. "Election workers can only assist one voter at a time. Please expect wait times."

Voting will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 7. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on April 2 at myvote.wi.gov.