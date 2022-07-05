Burlington alderwoman named the new village clerk in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — The Village of Union Grove has found its new clerk in a longtime Village of Caledonia employee who also serves on the Burlington City Council.

Sara Spencer has been named as the successor to Rebecca Wallendal, who stepped aside this summer after about two years as Union Grove's village clerk.

Spencer has worked the past six years for the Village of Caledonia, including five years as municipal court clerk and one year before that as deputy village clerk.

As a resident of Burlington, she was elected this spring without opposition to a two-year term on the Burlington City Council.

Union Grove Village Administrator Kerry Bennett said she is happy that Spencer is joining the crew at Union Grove Village Hall.

"We are really excited to have Sara, and feel she will be an excellent fit here in Union Grove," Bennett said.

Other finalists for the village clerk position included Michelle Filz, administrative department secretary for the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department; Ashly Ratz, a legal secretary in the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office in Kenosha; Shai Demers, a customer service representative for the manufacturing firm MTI in Pleasant Prairie; and Jolene Lusha, a customer service manager/plant manager for the manufacturer National Technologies Inc. in Oak Creek.

Filz was offered the village clerk job, but turned it down for reasons she would not discuss.

Spencer will be paid $58,000 a year, which is an increase from her current Village of Caledonia salary of $52,785.

As a Burlington alderwoman, she is paid a part-time salary of $3,600 a year.

Spencer could not be reached for comment about her decision to leave the Village of Caledonia for a new position in Union Grove.

Before joining Caledonia as deputy village clerk in 2016, she worked two years as a parking clerk and administrative services clerk for Lake Geneva, and before that two years as a police dispatcher for Burlington.

Bennett, who was just named Union Grove's village administrator last month, said she is pleased to see that Spencer's past experience as a deputy village clerk will help her to "hit the ground running" in Union Grove.

"We’re well on the way to rebuilding a great team here in the office," Bennett said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.