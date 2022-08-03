Burlington aldermen still unsure how to pose Echo Lake question to voters

BURLINGTON — Voters will see an Echo Lake referendum on the ballot in November, but the question about the lake's future could be obscured by millions of dollars in add-ons.

The Burlington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to hold a citywide referendum Nov. 8 on whether voters want to see Echo Lake maintained or removed.

Aldermen continue to struggle, however, with whether the referendum should include cost estimates loaded with optional features that could become part of a broader redevelopment effort.

How complicated should the question be?

Some council members fear that complicated cost projections will confuse voters and create a distorted outcome rather than giving clear direction on whether voters want to save the manmade lake.

Alderman Tom Vos was among those calling for a stripped-down ballot measure with few frills.

"I don't think we need to muddy up the water," Vos said. "I just want to keep it simple."

Others argued for detailed cost projections to appear on the ballot.

Alderman Jon Schulz said voters and taxpayers understand that significant projects involve costs that frequently are in flux. The scope of the project could change even after the referendum is held, he said.

But voters casting their ballots Nov. 8 will want to see dollar estimates, Schultz said.

"People want to know," he said. "I want to know."

The council is scheduled Aug. 16 to decide on the precise language of the referendum.

The referendum will be advisory rather than binding, which means city officials will not be required to abide by the voters' wishes when making a final decision about Echo Lake.

Plans

To deal with a deteriorated dam and poor water quality, the city must either rebuild the dam and dredge the lake, or remove the dam and allow the lake to drain permanently. If the lake is drained, the White River will resume flowing naturally through the 70-acre site.

City engineers have forecast that it would cost $5 million to fortify the dam and save the lake, or $1.5 million to drain the lake and restore the White River.

Many optional amenities have been identified as possible add-ons that would increase spending. Those include bridges, trails, an observation deck, lighting, boat launches, a decorative fountain and an S-shaped river extension.

If the city elected to implement the entire list of improvements, the cost could exceed $10 million.

Aldermen on Tuesday voted for packages totaling $9.1 million to save the lake and $8.7 million to drain the lake. But they made clear that their choices could change later, and they stopped short of deciding whether such estimates should appear on the ballot in November.

Alderman Tom Preusker said the best that the city could offer voters is "massive approximations" on cost. As for the referendum, Preusker said: "The questions themselves should be very, very simple. Not much more than 'remove the dam' or 'keep the dam.'"

Alderman Shad Branen objected to crafting a referendum that suggests both options cost about the same, when maintaining the lake would require $5 million while removing the lake could be accomplished for just $1.5 million.

"There is a big difference," Branen said. "I don't know why we're pushing to have them the same, because they're not."