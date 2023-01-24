Burlington aldermen say they are following voters' wishes with $9 million plan for Echo Lake

BURLINGTON — A referendum that was designed and presented as advisory wound up persuading Burlington aldermen to embrace a plan for maintaining Echo Lake over a less expensive option of removing the lake.

That is how some aldermen are explaining their vote to implement a $9 million strategy for saving the troubled man-made lake by rebuilding a deteriorated dam and dredging tons of pollution submerged underwater.

The Burlington City Council voted unanimously to adopt the lake plan Dec. 6 without much debate that would have allowed council members to articulate their reasons for choosing lake renewal over lake removal.

City engineers have estimated that removing the dam and draining the lake could be accomplished for as little as $1.5 million.

Some aldermen now are citing a citywide referendum on the Echo Lake issue as pivotal in determining how they voted.

The advisory referendum conducted Nov. 8 showed that 60% of those casting ballots favored an option that included maintaining Echo Lake, while 40% favored removing the lake. Turnout in the referendum totaled 4,469 voters, or about 70% of the city’s total registered voters.

Alderman Jon Schultz, the council president, said he never planned to cast a vote on Echo Lake’s future that disagreed with whatever the majority of voters decided in the referendum.

“I only ever intended to follow the election night results,” Schultz said. “Why else send the issue to the voters?”

Alderwoman Corina Kretschmer similarly said her vote was directly impacted by the referendum results.

“I felt it was best to listen to our community’s vote,” Kretschmer said.

The council had previously decided to structure and promote the referendum as advisory only, which means city officials would not be required to follow the wishes of the voters. City staff had recommended holding an advisory referendum rather then a binding referendum, so that aldermen would have the flexibility to do whatever they thought was best.

Alderman Tom Vos said he voted to keep Echo Lake because of what he called the lake’s “sentimental value.”

Vos said he favored maintaining the lake all along, but he wanted to hold a referendum so that people could have input before the matter was decided by the 9-member City Council, which includes eight aldermen and the mayor as a tiebreaker vote.

“It’s not fair for the community, one way or the other, for the eight of us to make the decision,” he said.

Other aldermen could not be reached for comment about their vote on the Echo Lake issue.

With the city moving toward saving the lake, city officials next must submit their plans to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for approval. State regulators have given Burlington a deadline of June 1 to present a plan for the future of Echo Lake.

Once the city and state have agreed on a plan, the city will seek construction proposals from contractors for the estimated $9 million project.

Echo Lake has been part of the community since the 1800s when a dam was built along the White River to power a mill. The mill is long gone, but the city-owned dam remains in a state of disrepair. State regulators have given the city until 2025 to either remove the dam or fortify it to meet state safety standards.

City consultants estimate that maintaining the lake would cost about $5 million, or $1,398 in higher property taxes for the average homeowner, if the city has to borrow the money. In contrast, disassembling the dam and draining the lake would cost about $1.5 million, or $409 in property tax increases on average.

Without the dam, engineers have forecasted that the White River would resume flowing naturally through the area, spanning 50 to 100 feet across and with an average water depth of 1½ to 2½ feet.

In structuring the referendum for voters Nov. 8, officials added millions of dollars in amenities and features to the project, such as boardwalks, fishing piers and decorative fountains. The choice presented on the ballot was a $9.1 million plan for saving the lake or an $8.7 million plan for removing it.

The council then voted Dec. 6 not only to salvage the lake, but to implement the same $9.1 million hypothetical scenario that had been on the ballot. That includes $367,000 for new lighting, $213,000 for expanded trails, $225,000 for an outdoor performance facility, $225,000 for an observation deck and other additions.

The price tag for the $9.1 million endeavor is calculated at $2,800 for the average homeowner over the 20-year period it would take to repay the borrowed money. The city has secured a $1 million state grant to ease the burden on local taxpayers, and officials hope to find other outside funding prospects.

Vos said he hopes to revisit the question of whether to include so many amenities and features in the project. He questioned whether the city needs trails and fountains to comply with state regulations on dam safety.

“I want to do exactly what it takes to get the DNR off our backs,” he said.

Other aldermen, however, said they are committed to following through with what voters selected in the referendum.

Schultz said deciding how to vote on the issue was “easy.”

“If we weren’t going to follow the referendum,” he said, “we should have just made a decision months ago and gotten this all underway.”

Neither Schultz nor Kretschmer would say whether they think maintaining Echo Lake is right for the community long term.

Kretscher said her job as alderman was to follow the people’s wishes.

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter what my opinion is,” she said. “I may or may not agree on a subject; it’s the community’s voice that I need to listen to.”