Burlington aldermen rescind $77,064 no-bid construction contract; next steps not shared

BURLINGTON — After awarding a nearly $80,000 construction contract without seeking competitive bids, the Burlington City Council agreed Tuesday to rescind the contract.
But city officials have not decided whether they will engage in competitive bidding, as the city administrator suggests that the contract could be scaled back.
Two weeks earlier, aldermen voted to award a contract for renovations inside the City Council chambers, including carpentry work, flooring, electrical, and audio and video upgrades. The contract totaled $77,064 in spending of public funds.
State law requires local government agencies to advertise for competitive bids whenever spending more than $25,000 on construction projects.
Burlington city officials initially defended their actions, saying that the City Council chambers remodeling was maintenance work rather than construction as defined in the state law.
Construction contractor groups questioned the no-bid contract. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities said the requirement for competitive bidding applies specifically to “remodeling or renovating municipal buildings" in addition to brand new construction.
The council chambers are located next to the police department in the City Hall complex at Pine Street and Jefferson Street.
The City Council met to reconsider the contract issue Tuesday, although most of the discussion took place behind closed doors. The city invoked an open meetings exception that allows closed sessions to review "bargaining or competitive" issues.
After about 30 minutes of closed-door deliberations, the council reconvened in open session and voted unanimously to rescind the Aug. 3 contract award. The vote took place with no public debate, and aldermen adjourned without explaining their action.
Officials made no announcement about their plans for the City Council chambers project.
The rescinded contract had been awarded to Bob Riggs Construction Inc. for carpentry and project management for $12,400, while the subcontractors included Ketter’s Flooring, $3,576; B. Schneider Electric Inc., $6,548; McDermott Top Shops LLC countertops, $11,840; Hey Burlington audio/video, $38,600; Drywall Plus Inc., $1,750; and T. Larue Painting, $2,350.
City staffers said they had privately sought out contractors they knew or found on the internet.
After Tuesday night's rescinding, City Administrator Carina Walters said she intends to pursue only the audio and video improvements, which she said is the project's "primary focus." Walters said the city would advertise for competitive bids from audio/video contractors "if appropriate."
The state's competitive bidding law is designed to ensure fair competition for publicly funded work. According to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the law does not allow breaking projects into smaller contracts to avoid the competitive bidding requirement.