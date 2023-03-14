BURLINGTON — Candidates vying for a seat on the Burlington City Council are bringing different perspectives to the long-running issue of race relations in the community.

Judi Adams and George Galvan are competing in the April 4 election to succeed Alderman Bob Grandi, who is stepping down after four terms on the City Council.

The winner will represent District 2 on the city’s south side for a two-year term at a salary of $3,600 a year.

Both candidates say they are committed to following through with plans for a $9 million restoration of Echo Lake at a potential cost of $2,800 for the average taxpayer.

But on the issue of race relations, the two candidates are offering different viewpoints about promoting acceptance and diversity in the predominantly white city.

Adams said she would work to reinvigorate a special city task force that she said has been moving too slowly in addressing the race issue. Adams said she feels strongly that Black people and other minorities should feel welcome and safe in the community.

“Everybody deserves that,” she said.

If there are more incidents of Confederate flags being flown or other signs of racial intolerance, Adams said, the city should respond and send out “counterpoint” messages encouraging multi-racial harmony and understanding.

“It’s mostly about communication and people talking to each other,” she said.

Galvan said he comes from the unique position of being a brother to Laura Bielefeldt, the president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The group has been at the center of protests and events aimed at confronting racism in the city.

Galvan said he disagrees with his sister’s organization, and he does not support its agenda.

As a Hispanic and Native American, Galvan called racism an issue everywhere in the United States. He would support the task force’s call for dealing with racism in the schools, but only if it does not displace other educational objectives.

“I think we should get back to basics,” he said.

Of the anti-racism coalition, he said: “I strongly disagree with it. I’m not politically correct, and I don’t intend to be.”

Adams is a longtime resident of the Town of Burlington who moved to the City of Burlington seven years ago. She ran twice for Racine County Board, but lost both times.

Serving on the City Council appeals to her more, she said, because she could represent her neighbors and help them deal with specific issues of concern.

“It’s so much more local, and working with my neighbors,” she said. “I can see the effect of it all around me.”

Galvan is a former Burlington and Waterford resident who lived in Arizona for about 20 years before moving back to Wisconsin a year and half ago. He said he decided to run for City Council because he found Burlington facing sexual orientation issues among children and other “stuff going around.”

Burlington was a small town when he was growing up, Galvan said, and he wants to maintain that environment.

“I want to make sure I can make a positive impact,” he said.

On the Echo Lake issue, both candidates said they would advocate rebuilding an aging dam and dredging the lake rather than the less-expensive alternative of removing the dam and draining the lake.

The City Council voted in December to pursue restoration of the manmade lake, although the council still must approve specific plans for the project and award construction bids.

Galvan said that he would support following through with the $9 million restoration project, and that he doubts a restored White River would recover well if the lake was drained.

“I don’t want to see it become a huge marsh,” he said.

Adams said her background in project management in the private sector would allow her to turn a trained eye on making sure the Echo Lake project goes forward successfully. A public referendum in favor of lake restoration convinced her that Echo Lake should be saved, she said.

“The execution of it is something I want to help with any way I can,” she said. “It’s all the details, and how it’s going to get done.”

