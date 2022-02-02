Burlington alderman urges people to 'dream big' at Echo Lake as referendum idea picks up steam

BURLINGTON — Momentum is building for a citywide referendum on Echo Lake as city officials realize they have more time than originally thought to render a final decision.

The growing support for putting the matter to a vote comes after Burlington aldermen Tuesday night heard sharp divisions in the community about whether the beleaguered manmade lake is worth saving.

The Burlington City Council is scheduled Feb. 16 to vote on either expanding a dam and dredging the lake, or removing the dam and draining the former mill pond.

City staff, however, alerted aldermen that they could make a tentative decision now for the purpose of applying for a state grant, and then reverse course later on the future of the lake.

City officials previously believed they were racing to decide the controversial issue before a state grant application deadline that is looming March 4.

“This is a huge game-changer for all of us,” Mayor Jeannie Hefty said. “We have time to think.”

The relaxed timetable not only allows time to hold a public referendum. It also means that the ultimate decision on Echo Lake could come from a new City Council that will be seated after the spring municipal elections scheduled for April 5.

Three current aldermen are stepping aside: Steve Rauch, Theresa Meyer and Ryan Heft. They will be replaced by three newcomers who are running unopposed.

Under a timetable discussed Tuesday by the City Council, the city could meet the grant application deadline in March, find out by mid-summer if the grant is approved, then hold a public referendum that coincides with the November election and make a final decision after that about whether to apply the grant toward saving the lake or removing the lake.’

Thought of losing lake ‘makes me cry’

Community members who addressed the council Tuesday expressed starkly opposing viewpoints on the issue when the council opened deliberations on the issue as the Committee of the Whole.

Lake supporter Dee Andrzcyzak was among those urging aldermen to make the investment necessary to save the lake as a historic and sentimental resource for recreation and aesthetics.

“It makes me cry,” Andrzcyzak said, her voicing cracking. “It makes me sick to think they would drain the lake.”

‘It needs to go’

Another resident, Paul Haynes, told aldermen that the lake has deteriorated into a polluted mess and that the city should remove it and allow a restored White River to flow naturally in its place.

“It needs to go,” Haynes said. “We can do something better.”

Several aldermen voiced support for holding an advisory referendum — which would not require the city to follow voters’ wishes — before making a final decision about the lake.

An informal city survey shows roughly two-thirds of Burlington residents want to save the lake. But the survey was completed by only about 400 of the 10,000 people who live here.

Alderman Tom Preusker said a referendum in November would likely garner high voter turnout, providing a clearer indication of how people view Echo Lake.

“We might get better direction,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who grew up in Burlington, and others were pushing for a referendum when city officials still thought the grant application deadline in March would have made a referendum impossible.

What led to all this?

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has notified the city that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and expanded, or it must be dismantled by 2025. Dredging is needed, too, to remove decades of pollution and sediment.

If the manmade lake is drained, the White River would resume flowing naturally through the estimated 70-acre site, adjacent to Echo Veterans Memorial Park. After hearing about redevelopment possibilities that could include a riverfront with boardwalks and other amenities, members of the Burlington Park Board voted Jan. 20 to recommend removing the dam and draining the lake.

Adding new features such as boardwalks or fishing piers would involve additional costs beyond just the cost of emptying the lake.

City engineers have calculated that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to dam repair and dredging. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Although the city hopes to land grants and maybe other donors, the project could hit Burlington taxpayers in the pocketbook.

City officials have projected that borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

A future without Echo

As the City Council began considering the issue Tuesday, some aldermen voiced a willingness to at least consider a future without Echo Lake.

Alderman Jon Schultz agreed that a referendum is warranted, and he said the extra time allowed in the grant application process will allow for discussion of a wide range of possibilities.

“This is our chance; this is our one chance,” he said. “Let’s dream big.”

Alderman Shad Branen said those pushing to save the lake are making emotional arguments rather than embracing the change and improvement that he said could come from removing the lake and creating something new in its place.

“Echo Lake is broken,” Branen said. “And it has been for a very long time.”

