Burlington airport manager prepares for takeoff after 20 years as city contractor

BURLINGTON — The longtime manager of Burlington Municipal Airport is stepping down after 20 years on the job.

Gary Meisner, owner of Meisner Aircraft Inc., has notified city officials that he is resigning effective Dec. 31 as the private contractor handling day-to-day management of the city-owned airport.

The Burlington City Council has appointed City Administrator Carina Walters to serve as interim airport manager while officials consider future options.

Meisner could not be reached for comment.

His son, Brad Meisner, who also works at Meisner Aircraft, declined to comment, except to say that the company would have no involvement in Burlington’s airport after Dec. 31.

Located at 703 Airport Drive on the city’s northwest side, the airport covers about 240 acres in both Racine County and Walworth County. It is home to many private aircraft owners, as well as Flight For Life, a helicopter ambulance service.

The most recent available city data indicates that the airport was recording more than 50,000 aircraft takeoffs and landings annually before Flight For Life began operations there.

The city spends $900,000 a year on the airport — mostly purchasing aircraft fuel — and has plans for a runway expansion project in 2026 costing nearly $500,000.

Meisner, who is paid about $3,700 a year by the city, has been the city’s contracted airport manager since 2002.

According to a memo from the city administrator, Meisner notified city officials in late summer that he would be stepping down at the end of the year. No reason was given for his departure.

During a Tuesday council meeting, Aldermen Shad Branen questioned why the airport manager’s salary was so small.

“Were there other arrangements with Gary?” Branen asked.

Walters responded that the contract allowed Meiser to operate his business from the Burlington airport.

In addition to Meisner Aircraft, Meisner is owner of Burlington Development Group Inc., which owns or leases property at the airport. The company also has been active in Beloit.

Burlington Development will be the owner of a new hangar under construction for Flight For Life, which expanded to Burlington last year.

Flight For Life executive director Leif Erickson said in an email that he was unaware Meisner was stepping down as airport manager. Erickson could not be reached for further comment.

City officials have not indicated whether Burlington Development will remain involved in the airport after Meisner is gone.

Walters, however, told the City Council that Meisner will continue leasing the airport’s main terminal after his resignation, and that he will handle “logistical” activities through 2023.

“He’ll still be on site,” she said.

The City Council unanimously agreed to appoint Walters as the airport’s interim manager.

Other possibilities to be considered in the future include hiring a full-time or part-time manager or contracting with a third party to operate the airport.

