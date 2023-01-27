Burlington aims to battle racism by highlighting city's role in stopping Black slavery

BURLINGTON — Embarking on a journey to find peace and understanding among the races, Burlington is starting where it all began — a time when Black slaves were running to their freedom.

And some of them ran to Burlington.

A city task force working to improve race relations in the community brought area residents together Wednesday for an educational presentation about Burlington’s role in bringing an end to Black slavery in the 19th century.

Dan Meddaugh, a social studies teacher at Burlington Catholic Central High School, told the group that Burlington was home to many anti-slavery activists, and that some escaped slaves sought refuge in the city on their path to freedom along the Underground Railroad.

“It happened here,” Meddaugh said. “It happened where we’re sitting.”

It was the first major public event organized by the task force since Mayor Jeannie Hefty empaneled the group in 2021 in response to multiple incidents of racism and racial tensions in the community.

About 75 people turned out for the presentation, which took place in The Coffee House, a popular gathering spot in downtown Burlington.

Some came to learn, others to advance the cause of inter-racial understanding.

Jeff Lettow of the Town of Burlington said he is active in the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a private citizens group, and he wants to know what the city task force is doing to address the issues.

Lettow said he also is interested in the history of Black slavery. Rather than recent troubles with Confederate flags and other signs of racism, Lettow wishes Burlington was better known for its role in the slavery abolition movement of the 1800s.

“I would really like to see us put that at the front — lead with that,” he said.

Lina Schaal of Burlington said she recently began dating a Black man in an inter-racial relationship, and she has witnessed the type of racism he experiences in Burlington.

Just walking down the street at night, she said, her boyfriend draws suspicious looks and questions from people.

Schaal said she hopes to get involved in the city task force and work to break down barriers between white people and minorities.

“I’ve learned that there’s a lot of racism,” she said. “It’s very frustrating.”

Hefty, who did not attend Wednesday’s event, formed the task force to discuss racial tensions in the community following incidents and protests against racism in recent years.

A Burlington school teacher came under heavy criticism for teaching students about the “Black Lives Matter” movement, and state education officials later issued a scathing report that the Burlington Area School District had allowed a “racially hostile environment” to exist in the schools.

Even a consultant hired by the city to study options for rebranding Burlington raised concerns that the predominantly white city has image problems stemming from racial issues.

The task force issued a report calling for a strong action to confront racism, including public education outreaches.

The group plans a series of presentations billed as an “Evening of Understanding.”

Task force member Eric Burling, a former high school principal, greeted the crowd at the Coffee House, 492 N. Pine St., saying that the task force hopes educational events will promote inter-racial awareness and will “make everybody feel welcome.”

“We want to build a more inclusive community,” Burling said.

The crowd of men and women, plus some children, gasped and cheered as Meddaugh laid out stories of Burlington’s role in stopping Black slavery more than 150 years ago.

Even famed activist Frederick Douglass once visited Burlington and thanked citizens for their dedication, Meddaugh said.

One audience member interjected with a question about Burlington’s attitude on race since the days of slavery: “When did it start to change?”

The Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, which has two members on the task force, distributed information and questions for consideration about how the history of Black slavery remains relevant and important for people to understand today.

Marie Gaborik, an audience member from the Town of Lyons, called racism a serious problem in Burlington.

Gaborik recalled seeing a Hispanic family endure abuse in a local grocery store a few years ago. Hispanic students experience similar mistreatment in the schools, she said.

Gaborik expressed doubt that the perpetrators of racism were in attendance at the task force’s coffee shop event. Looking around, she said she recognized a lot of people as friends and others who shared her attitudes on race relations.

“It’s a shame,” she said. “They’re not the ones we need to educate.”

In photos: free haircuts for kids at the Racine NAACP center Zakee Darr Jace Mayfield Denim Hicks Jayden and Maggie Precision Timothy and Shaun