Burglars posing as We Energies workers rob Mount Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT — Burglars posed as We Energies workers and stole cash from a couple’s home, officials reported.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the 3200 block of South Green Bay Road in reference to a reported burglary just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the MPPD.
Officers found that two men posed as We Energies workers and pulled up to an older couple’s residence in a white pickup truck.
The burglars were wearing work clothes and had face masks on. They indicated they were there to check trees’ interference with power lines. This was a ruse to lure the couple into the backyard, police said.
The couple challenged the men as to where their ID badges showing a photo and proof of employment were, which they were not wearing. The men stated they were “subcontractors” with Asplundh, a tree service.
When the couple was in the backyard with one man, the other was going through the property and stole about $400 cash. The Mount Pleasant Police Department contacted We Energies and the company confirmed no employees or subcontractors were in the area.
The MPPD sought to ensure the public is aware of this incident as this poses a safety concern for residents, MPPD wrote in the release.
“The department wants to remind citizens to not let anyone into your home who claims to be from a business without proper identification,” the release stated. “If there are any questions or suspicions, we recommend that people reach out to the business the person claims to be associated with or contact the police for an officer to respond.”
We Energies employees wear visible ID badges.
We Energies advises that if someone comes to your door claiming to be from We Energies, ask for identification. An employee or contractor will readily prove their identity. An imposter won’t.
An employee or contractor will wear a photo ID with their name and company logo. When in doubt, call We Energies so We Energies can confirm the employee’s or the contractor’s identity.
This incident remains under investigation by the MPPD. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the MPPD at 262-884-0454, option #4, Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 6
Today's mugshots: Oct. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tristan G Fernandez
Tristan G Fernandez, Justice, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Antonio L Harris
Antonio L Harris, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Montanez S M Miller
Montanez S M Miller, 1000 block of Ohio Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Ismael Antonio Medina
Ismael Antonio Medina, 700 block of High Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
Justin S Wood, 2100 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).