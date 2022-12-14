 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burglar gets into Burlington garage and steals pickup truck after door left unlocked, police say

BURLINGTON — An unlocked garage door in a home on Eastbrook Drive allowed a burglar to get inside and steal a pickup truck, police said.

Locator map Eastbrook Drive Burlington scene of burglary and car theft report

Burlington police say a home in the 1000 block of Eastbrook Drive was burglarized and a pickup truck was stolen overnight Sunday or early Monday.

The incident reported about 6:40 a.m. Monday occurred in the 1000 block of Eastbrook Drive while the homeowners were asleep in the home Sunday night or early Monday.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered, according to Burlington police. The burglar also took keys to two other vehicles.

Car theft has continued to skyrocket even after lockdown. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Burlington police said they are seeking a 23-year-old man from Racine as a suspect in the break-in and car theft.

Police said the suspect had been free on bond on previous charges that included attempted first-degree homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police near the scene of the burglary Sunday night. Police said he ran from the traffic stop, and officers were unable to find him.

The suspect is not being identified here because he has not been charged in the burglary or car theft.

