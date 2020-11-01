 Skip to main content
Burgers, Custard & More makes its debut: Fast-and-fresh concept restaurant opens on Durand
Racine Business

Burgers, Custard & More makes its debut: Fast-and-fresh concept restaurant opens on Durand

RACINE — After months of planning, preparation and remodeling — and much mouth-watering anticipation — fast-and-fresh concept restaurant Burgers, Custard & More opened Oct. 14 at 3810 Durand Ave., filling the vacancy left by the Feb. 2 closure of The Farm.

Located across from Elmwood Plaza, just east of Lathrop Avenue, independent, family owned Burgers, Custard & More, nicknamed “BC’s,” is a sister facility to fast-and-fresh concept Dogs & Cream, opened in July 2018 at 2721 Douglas Ave.

BC’s specializes in comfort foods, with an emphasis on 10 signature craft-style hamburgers, chicken and fish sandwiches, shakes and malts, smoothies, blended teas and mixed lemonades, and a variety of sides including cheese curds, sweet potato wedges, pizza puffs and loaded fries. Cake shake flavors include strawberry, chocolate, yellow and brownie.

Burgers are available in two sizes, regular and junior-sized for smaller appetites. Burger offerings also include a plant-based Beyond Burger option.

Desserts include sundaes, cheesecake, four-ounce cookies and the restaurant’s namesake homemade custard, the latter offered in cone, pint and quart options. Regularly available flavors are vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan. BC’s also offers a rotating selection of special seasonal flavors, including an autumn and Thanksgiving-themed pumpkin custard.

“We try to keep it simple without going into too many different things like a Greek restaurant,” co-owner Eric Robinson said. “Burgers, Custard & More — burgers and custard pretty much tell our story.”

The restaurant offers a variety of dining options for patrons — dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup, drive-thru and third-party home delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Robinson said a unique feature of BC’s for “old-schoolers” are the two retro-nostalgic arcade games in the restaurant’s street-side solarium.

“Each arcade machine has hundreds of games in it — Donkey Kong, Frogger, Centipede, Ms. Pac-Man, Double Dragon, Street Fighter, X-Men, all of those old favorites,” he said. “We put those in there for those that want to get a little nostalgic, or maybe some of the younger kids want to get caught up in some of the games that their parents used to play.

“We’ve had good, positive feedback,” Robinson said of the public reception of Burgers, Custard & More since its opening. “I encourage people to come and experience BC’s. When they try it, I think they’ll be quite pleased.”

All in the family

Both Burgers, Custard & More and Dogs & Cream are owned by Eric and Maggie Robinson of Mount Pleasant, and Maggie’s sister, Perla Cabrera of Racine. The family ownership group bring decades of combined restaurant management experience to the entrepreneurial table: Eric with Burger King, Maggie with Noodles and Company, and Perla with Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and Georgie Porgies.

Maggie Robinson manages Burgers, Custard & More, while Cabrera manages Dogs & Cream.

An Illinois native, Eric Robinson has logged 30 years and counting with Burger King, starting as a “crew member” his senior year in high school in 1990 and working his way up the corporate ladder in a variety of training, management and operations roles. He currently works as a field training manager serving multiple Burger King markets.

Given the competitiveness of the restaurant business, which sees 60% of start-ups typically failing within in the first year, Robinson said the key to success and standing out in the crowded dining marketplace is differentiation in three key foundational building blocks — friendly, attentive service with a personal touch; cleanliness; and fresh, made-to-order cooking with a 4-6 minute order-to-serving window.

With the opening of “hybrid … fast casual” Dogs & Cream in 2018 and Burgers, Custard & More in 2020, Robinson is already looking ahead to future growth opportunities for the burgeoning enterprise.

“We’re gonna keep growing,” he said, envisioning a maximum 6-7 restaurant operation down the road. “Probably a couple years from now we’re gonna be looking at a third site.”

Learn more

Burgers, Custard & More’s fall-winter hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays, when the space is available for special by-reservation event catering for team, group and family gatherings. Major credit cards are accepted.

Given the new traffic patterns on Durand Avenue (Highway 11), westbound access to the restaurant will be off Durand Avenue, while eastbound patrons will want to access Burgers, Custard & More from an access drive off Lathrop Avenue, just north of Hometown.

For more information, call Burgers, Custard & More at 262-456-7283 or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

