Burgers, Custard & More makes its debut: Fast-and-fresh concept restaurant opens on Durand Avenue

“We try to keep it simple without going into too many different things like a Greek restaurant,” co-owner Eric Robinson said. “Burgers, Custard & More — burgers and custard pretty much tell our story.”

The restaurant offers a variety of dining options for patrons — dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup, drive-thru and third-party home delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Robinson said a unique feature of BC’s for “old-schoolers” are the two retro-nostalgic arcade games in the restaurant’s street-side solarium.

“Each arcade machine has hundreds of games in it — Donkey Kong, Frogger, Centipede, Ms. Pac-Man, Double Dragon, Street Fighter, X-Men, all of those old favorites,” he said. “We put those in there for those that want to get a little nostalgic, or maybe some of the younger kids want to get caught up in some of the games that their parents used to play.

“We’ve had good, positive feedback,” Robinson said of the public reception of Burgers, Custard & More since its opening. “I encourage people to come and experience BC’s. When they try it, I think they’ll be quite pleased.”

All in the family