MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction has started on the Burger King that is going up on Washington Avenue between Chick-fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave., and Blaze Pizza, 5423 Washington Ave. in the Racine Centre shopping center.
Initial development plans indict the restaurant is expected to be open about October.
The developer and future operator is Cave Enterprises Operations, a Chicago-based holder of 115 Burger King franchise restaurants in six mostly Midwest states, including 51 in Wisconsin, according to an April article.
In this area, Cave also owns and operates Burger Kings at 3456 Douglas Ave., Racine; 5400 Durand Ave. in Racine; and 13348 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant.
The company renovated the latter Burger King last year.
John Kayser, Cave’s vice president for development, said this is an approximately $1.5 million project.
He said about the future location at Racine Centre, “It’s a great intersection. We’re excited about that spot.”
They’re seriously putting 2 Burger Kings that close to each other? Unless I’m misunderstanding.
