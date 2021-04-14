Bullet shot through Wind Point front door; trustee recommends gun violence prevention

WIND POINT — After a bullet allegedly whizzed through the front door of a Wind Point resident’s home, a village trustee has recommended further action on gun violence prevention.
On March 18 at about 8:20 p.m., a bullet was discharged through the front door of a condo on the 100 block of Lakefield Court, according to Rick Von Drasek, Wind Point Police Department Chief of Police. Von Drasek brought up the incident during the Village of Wind Point Board meeting last Thursday.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is also on the case and the investigation is ongoing. However, clues and evidence are lacking.
Von Drasek said there were no suspects in the case as of Thursday.
“We tried to get some video. There was no video, just the sound. You could hear the pop of the bullet,” he said at the meeting. “No vehicles leaving this area that we had on video. Nobody that came forward as far as any witnesses seeing anybody in the area.”
Law enforcement canvassed the area numerous times, including the night of March 18, the next day and a few days after, Von Drasek said. Neighbors were interviewed numerous times and Von Drasek spoke with Prairie School staff as well.
“They don’t have any video of any vehicles leaving the area,” Von Drasek said. “I checked with the (Wind Meadows Corporation) Leisure Center … because they have cameras as well. So there’s no video of anything that appears out of the ordinary or any reports of anybody on foot.”
Village Trustee Jay Hammes emphasized the ongoing gun violence across the country.
“We are very fortunate to not have that type of experiences in our village,” Hammes said. “But at the same time, we can’t continue to have this attitude, predetermined decision, that it can’t happen here. My recommendation down the road, in the near future, would be to get North Bay, Wind Meadows and the Village of Wind Point together in a discussion in a public safety meeting to share best practices.”
Hammes said village officials could look into ideas of ways to prevent gun violence and Von Drasek could give some reminders.
“We would have camera evidence to address that situation,” Hammes said.
“That seems a very good idea,” Village President Susan Sanabria said. “We might also include the shores as a separate entity, in terms of including them in a safety presentation and best practices as well. Thank you, Jay, for that suggestion.”
The incident
The homeowner, who asked to not have identifying information printed, said she, her husband and her 3-month-old son were home at the time the bullet went through her door.
The family, which has only been living there since October, thought it was a balloon popping initially, she said. Then when they realized it was a bullet, “it was pretty insane,” the homeowner said.
Nearly a month later, she is still working with her subdivision’s homeowner association on repairs to the front door. There also was some damage to a door frame inside the home, across the hallway.
There had been no new developments as of Monday, when The Journal Times stopped by the home. The family has their theories as to what may have happened, but they’re not sure of anything.
“We’re friends with everybody around here,” she said. “We just want closure of what happened, but we’ve had no such luck.”