Bullet shot through Wind Point front door; trustee recommends gun violence prevention

WIND POINT — After a bullet allegedly whizzed through the front door of a Wind Point resident’s home, a village trustee has recommended further action on gun violence prevention.

On March 18 at about 8:20 p.m., a bullet was discharged through the front door of a condo on the 100 block of Lakefield Court, according to Rick Von Drasek, Wind Point Police Department Chief of Police. Von Drasek brought up the incident during the Village of Wind Point Board meeting last Thursday.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is also on the case and the investigation is ongoing. However, clues and evidence are lacking.

Von Drasek said there were no suspects in the case as of Thursday.

“We tried to get some video. There was no video, just the sound. You could hear the pop of the bullet,” he said at the meeting. “No vehicles leaving this area that we had on video. Nobody that came forward as far as any witnesses seeing anybody in the area.”

Law enforcement canvassed the area numerous times, including the night of March 18, the next day and a few days after, Von Drasek said. Neighbors were interviewed numerous times and Von Drasek spoke with Prairie School staff as well.