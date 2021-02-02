'Built for the ages:' Restoration begins on historic Burlington Cemetery chapel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It needed help so badly,” she said. “Something needed to be done.”

The structure is listed on the state and national registry of historic places.

Gill said she believes it has been decades since the chapel was used by visitors to the Burlington Cemetery. Her research, however, has run into dead ends on some details of the property.

“It is lost in history, I’m afraid,” she said.

Riggs, the owner of Bob Riggs Construction Inc., said that when he agreed to lead the restoration, he found the roof was leaking, the masonry was decaying, and other parts of the building were crumbling.

Still, Riggs said, the foundation is strong enough that the structure can be restored.

“It’s a really cool building,” he said.

Among those planning to participate with Riggs are JPK Builders LLC, Ehlen Masonry LLC, Burlington Lumber Co., B. Schneider Electric Inc., Burlington Glass Inc., Mitchell Plastering, and Renaissance Roofing Inc.

Work began last fall with a new roof, new exterior soffits, and some work on windows. Starting in the spring, crews plan to focus on masonry repairs, plastering, repainting and more repairs to doors and windows.