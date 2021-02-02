'Built for the ages:' Restoration begins on historic Burlington Cemetery chapel

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Donors aiming to save a piece of local history have delivered financial support to restore a 100-year-old chapel on the grounds of the Burlington Cemetery.
Work began last fall and is scheduled to resume this spring on the little stone chapel, which stands among the 9,000 people buried in the cemetery at 701 Browns Lake Drive.
Proponents hope to resurrect the chapel, possibly later this year, as a place where families can have funeral services or other private functions at the cemetery.
Built in 1921, the chapel is marking its 100th birthday this year. But the property has deteriorated badly and has gone unused for so long that many people in town have never even been inside.
Officials at the nonprofit Burlington Cemetery Association Inc. decided to undertake a restoration effort rather than bulldoze the historic structure.
“There was a reason they built it,” said Bev Gill, president of the association board. “It was built for the ages.”
For contractor Bob Riggs, who is overseeing the project, saving the old chapel is a personal matter. His grandparents are buried there. Of his own involvement in the restoration, Riggs said, “I think it was meant to be.”
Situated on the 25-acre cemetery, the chapel also is sometimes known as a “shelter house” or “rest house.” The simple one-room structure stands about 20 feet wide and 25 feet long, beneath a wooden A-frame-style roof.
The private association, which owns the cemetery, has spent years planning the building’s restoration, and looking for ways to pay for it. The group was stung in the 1980s by an embezzlement episode that robbed the organization of some $185,000.
For the chapel project, the initial fund-raising goal was $120,000 for exterior work on the building.
Donations have included $75,000 from the Wagner Foundation, $22,500 from the Rotary Club of Burlington, $17,500 from the Burlington Community Foundation, $2,000 from the Burlington Women’s Club and $2,000 from private individuals.
Bobbie Wagner, president of the Wagner Foundation, said that although her family has no connection to the cemetery, her Lyons-based foundation is a proponent of historic preservation.
Wagner said she visited the cemetery chapel and saw that the historic property was in significant deterioration.
“It needed help so badly,” she said. “Something needed to be done.”
The structure is listed on the state and national registry of historic places.
Gill said she believes it has been decades since the chapel was used by visitors to the Burlington Cemetery. Her research, however, has run into dead ends on some details of the property.
“It is lost in history, I’m afraid,” she said.
Riggs, the owner of Bob Riggs Construction Inc., said that when he agreed to lead the restoration, he found the roof was leaking, the masonry was decaying, and other parts of the building were crumbling.
Still, Riggs said, the foundation is strong enough that the structure can be restored.
“It’s a really cool building,” he said.
Among those planning to participate with Riggs are JPK Builders LLC, Ehlen Masonry LLC, Burlington Lumber Co., B. Schneider Electric Inc., Burlington Glass Inc., Mitchell Plastering, and Renaissance Roofing Inc.
Work began last fall with a new roof, new exterior soffits, and some work on windows. Starting in the spring, crews plan to focus on masonry repairs, plastering, repainting and more repairs to doors and windows.
Riggs and his son, Brian Riggs, are donating their time and labor to the project. Many subcontractors also are donating their time, or offering discounts for their work on the chapel.
“All of our team came to help out,” Riggs said.
Gill said her association hopes to see the project completed this summer, if possible, although more fund-raising is needed. No estimate has been developed yet for the cost of interior work.
Especially because 2021 marks the chapel’s 100th birthday, Gill said, it would be nice to rededicate the renovated structure this year.
“The wrecking ball almost got it,” she said. “It’s really wonderful to see the community support.”