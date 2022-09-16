Building Unity to spend two days in Racine promoting voting

Picket line

The first stop of the day took Building Unity to the picket line where United Auto Workers Local 180 has been on strike since May 2.

Cordon said, “We came to stand in solidarity with you folks and give you an opportunity to speak your peace.”

The strikers called out that they did not know what was going on, and they “were being kept in the dark.”

Kelly Peters, of Kenosha, took the mic and said they would continue to strike until they had better wages and benefits.

“We’ve been pushed aside for quite some time, and it’s time for us to stand strong and make it happen,” she said adding it was “time for the company to come to its senses and get people back to work.”

Peters told The Journal Times she has been employed at CNH for 12 years and her son has been employed there for 11 years.